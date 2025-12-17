SANTA BABY Fundraising Event

Hosted by
About this event
Your donation provides a therapy doll to a senior living with dementia and is complete with a Birth Certificate and Baby ornament from our tree!
Sponsors a Baby Blanket Bundle for a new Grand Baby.
All babies are delivered wearing a new born diaper, this donation helps with diaper purchases.
Take home a beautiful purple memory snowflake and leave a message in honor of a loved one on our Memory Tree.
1 Raffle Ticket
5 Raffle Tickets for $20.00
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!