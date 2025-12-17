The Grand Baby Project

Hosted by

The Grand Baby Project

About this event

SANTA BABY Fundraising Event

Sponsor A Grand Baby Therapy Doll item
Sponsor A Grand Baby Therapy Doll
$85

Your donation provides a therapy doll to a senior living with dementia and is complete with a Birth Certificate and Baby ornament from our tree!

Baby Blanket Bundle item
Baby Blanket Bundle
$20

Sponsors a Baby Blanket Bundle for a new Grand Baby.

Diapers! item
Diapers!
$15

All babies are delivered wearing a new born diaper, this donation helps with diaper purchases.

Memory Tree Snowflake item
Memory Tree Snowflake
$10

Take home a beautiful purple memory snowflake and leave a message in honor of a loved one on our Memory Tree.

1 Raffle Ticket item
1 Raffle Ticket
$5

1 Raffle Ticket

5 Raffle Tickets item
5 Raffle Tickets
$20

5 Raffle Tickets for $20.00

Add a donation for The Grand Baby Project

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!