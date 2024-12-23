Hosted by

The Grateful Life Family Foundation

About this event

The Grateful Life Family Foundation's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1824 Millstone Mountain Rd, Rockwood, TN 37854, USA

Negative Carbon Footprint Coal item
Negative Carbon Footprint Coal
$11.11

Starting bid

This negative carbon footprint coal was mined at Lake waldensia prior to 1914 when the mine closed your donation will help us in our efforts to reforest native lands and restore balance in the ecosystem. Any donation is helpful and greatly appreciated all bids in this auction are minimum only and all bidders win with $11.11 donations. We will not dig or mine any more coal so supplies are limited to what we have on the ground
Lake Waldensia Dried Sumac Berries item
Lake Waldensia Dried Sumac Berries
$11.11

Starting bid

This dried sumac was harvested on the shore of Lake waldencia in Mammy's Creek valley. It's has been used since before Roman times as a spicy citrus like tea... Steep, and sweeten to a taste! Your donation will help us in our efforts to reforest native lands and restore balance in the ecosystem. Any donation is helpful and greatly appreciated all bids in this auction are minimum only and all bidders win with $11.11 donations.
Lake Waldensia Artesian Mineral Water item
Lake Waldensia Artesian Mineral Water
$11.11

Starting bid

This pure mineral water is unfiltered in the picture and is certified for drinking. Your contribution will help us begin bottling our Artesian spring water. You're welcome to bring a container and take some home all year long! Your donation will also help us in our efforts to reforest native lands and restore balance in the ecosystem. Any donation is helpful and greatly appreciated all bids in this auction are minimum only and all bidders win a gallon of our therapeutic mineral water in your own container.
TurkyTail Tincture item
TurkyTail Tincture
$11.11

Starting bid

This turkey tail tincture was harvested and decanted at Lake Waldensia at TGLFF Center

