The Grateful Life Family Foundation's Silent Auction

This pure mineral water is unfiltered in the picture and is certified for drinking. Your contribution will help us begin bottling our Artesian spring water. You're welcome to bring a container and take some home all year long! Your donation will also help us in our efforts to reforest native lands and restore balance in the ecosystem. Any donation is helpful and greatly appreciated all bids in this auction are minimum only and all bidders win a gallon of our therapeutic mineral water in your own container.

This pure mineral water is unfiltered in the picture and is certified for drinking. Your contribution will help us begin bottling our Artesian spring water. You're welcome to bring a container and take some home all year long! Your donation will also help us in our efforts to reforest native lands and restore balance in the ecosystem. Any donation is helpful and greatly appreciated all bids in this auction are minimum only and all bidders win a gallon of our therapeutic mineral water in your own container.

More details...