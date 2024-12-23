The Grateful Life Family Foundation's Silent Auction

This negative carbon footprint coal was mined at Lake waldensia prior to 1914 when the mine closed your donation will help us in our efforts to reforest native lands and restore balance in the ecosystem. Any donation is helpful and greatly appreciated all bids in this auction are minimum only and all bidders win with $11.11 donations. We will not dig or mine any more coal so supplies are limited to what we have on the ground
This negative carbon footprint coal was mined at Lake waldensia prior to 1914 when the mine closed your donation will help us in our efforts to reforest native lands and restore balance in the ecosystem. Any donation is helpful and greatly appreciated all bids in this auction are minimum only and all bidders win with $11.11 donations. We will not dig or mine any more coal so supplies are limited to what we have on the ground
Lake Waldensia Dried Sumac Berries
$11.11
Starting bid
This dried sumac was harvested on the shore of Lake waldencia in Mammy's Creek valley.
It's has been used since before Roman times as a spicy citrus like tea... Steep, and sweeten to a taste! Your donation will help us in our efforts to reforest native lands and restore balance in the ecosystem. Any donation is helpful and greatly appreciated all bids in this auction are minimum only and all bidders win with $11.11 donations.
This dried sumac was harvested on the shore of Lake waldencia in Mammy's Creek valley.
It's has been used since before Roman times as a spicy citrus like tea... Steep, and sweeten to a taste! Your donation will help us in our efforts to reforest native lands and restore balance in the ecosystem. Any donation is helpful and greatly appreciated all bids in this auction are minimum only and all bidders win with $11.11 donations.
Lake Waldensia Artesian Mineral Water
$11.11
Starting bid
This pure mineral water is unfiltered in the picture and is certified for drinking. Your contribution will help us begin bottling our Artesian spring water. You're welcome to bring a container and take some home all year long! Your donation will also help us in our efforts to reforest native lands and restore balance in the ecosystem. Any donation is helpful and greatly appreciated all bids in this auction are minimum only and all bidders win a gallon of our therapeutic mineral water in your own container.
This pure mineral water is unfiltered in the picture and is certified for drinking. Your contribution will help us begin bottling our Artesian spring water. You're welcome to bring a container and take some home all year long! Your donation will also help us in our efforts to reforest native lands and restore balance in the ecosystem. Any donation is helpful and greatly appreciated all bids in this auction are minimum only and all bidders win a gallon of our therapeutic mineral water in your own container.
TurkyTail Tincture
$11.11
Starting bid
This turkey tail tincture was harvested and decanted at Lake Waldensia at TGLFF Center
This turkey tail tincture was harvested and decanted at Lake Waldensia at TGLFF Center
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!