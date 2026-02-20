The Great Benicia Run 2026 Volunteer Sign Up

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About this event
6am-7:30am
Help bring race day to life by setting up the course and preparing the Green for the post-run celebration and vendor expo. Will assist with placing signage, tables, chairs, and other event equipment.
Should be physically comfortable bending, lifting, and carrying items such as boxes, tables, and chairs.
6am-8am
Check in volunteers at the volunteer check-in booth located at the Green
7:45am-9:45am
Check in volunteers at the volunteer check-in booth located at the Green
6:30am-7:15am
Check in course marshals at the volunteer check-in booth located near the Benicia State Park entrance
6:45-8:45am
Check ID's and distribute wristbands for 21+; ensure anyone under the age of 21 is not given a 21+ wristband
8:30am-10:30am
Check ID's and distribute wristbands for 21+; ensure anyone under the age of 21 is not given a 21+ wristband
10:15am-11:45am
Check IDs and distribute wristbands for 21+; ensure anyone under the age of 21 is not given a 21+ wristband
8:15am-9:30am Distribute medals to finishers. Refill water and snacks at the finish line.
9:30am-11am Distribute medals to finishers. Refill water and snacks at the finish line.
6:45am-8:45am
Keep the event clean and running smoothly! Check trash cans, restock liners as needed, and assist with other sanitation (spills, litter, etc). May also help support Expo tasks as needed.Volunteers should be comfortable walking and moving across grass, gravel, and uneven pavement.
9am-11am
Keep the event clean and running smoothly! Check trash cans, restock liners as needed, and assist with other sanitation (spills, litter, etc). May also help support Expo tasks as needed.Volunteers should be comfortable walking and moving across grass, gravel, and uneven pavement.
6:45am-9:30am
Keep runners safe and energized along the course! Monitor a road closure intersection along the 5K/10K route, guide runners, and cheer them on as they pass. Must be at least 18 years old and comfortable standing for extended periods of time (chairs will not be available).
6:45am-9:30am
Keep runners safe and energized along the course! Monitor a road closure intersection along the 5K/10K route, guide runners, and cheer them on as they pass. Must be at least 18 years old and comfortable standing for extended periods of time (chairs will not be available).
6:45am-9:30am
Keep runners safe and energized along the course! Monitor a road closure intersection along the 5K/10K route, guide runners, and cheer them on as they pass. Must be at least 18 years old and comfortable standing for extended periods of time (chairs will not be available).
6:45am-9:30am
Keep runners safe and energized along the course! Monitor a road closure intersection along the 5K/10K route, guide runners, and cheer them on as they pass. Must be at least 18 years old and comfortable standing for extended periods of time (chairs will not be available).
6:45am-9:30am
Keep runners safe and energized along the course! Monitor a road closure intersection along the 5K/10K route, guide runners, and cheer them on as they pass. Must be at least 18 years old and comfortable standing for extended periods of time (chairs will not be available).
6:45am-9:30am
Keep runners safe and energized along the course! Monitor a road closure intersection along the 5K/10K route, guide runners, and cheer them on as they pass. Must be at least 18 years old and comfortable standing for extended periods of time (chairs will not be available)
6:45am-9:30am
Keep runners safe and energized along the course! Monitor a road closure intersection along the 5K/10K route, guide runners, and cheer them on as they pass. Must be at least 18 years old and comfortable standing for extended periods of time (chairs will not be available)
6:45am-9:30am
Keep runners safe and energized along the course! Monitor a road closure intersection along the 5K/10K route, guide runners, and cheer them on as they pass. Must be at least 18 years old and comfortable standing for extended periods of time (chairs will not be available)
6:45am-9:30am
Keep runners safe and energized along the course! Monitor a road closure intersection along the 5K/10K route, guide runners, and cheer them on as they pass. Must be at least 18 years old and comfortable standing for extended periods of time (chairs will not be available).
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