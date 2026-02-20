Hosted by

Benicia Chamber of Commerce

About this event

The Great Benicia Run 2026 Volunteer Sign Up

First St & E B St

Benicia, CA 94510, USA

Set Up 6am -7:30am
Free

6am-7:30am

Help bring race day to life by setting up the course and preparing the Green for the post-run celebration and vendor expo. Will assist with placing signage, tables, chairs, and other event equipment.

Should be physically comfortable bending, lifting, and carrying items such as boxes, tables, and chairs.

Volunteer Check In at Green 6am-8am
Free

6am-8am

Check in volunteers at the volunteer check-in booth located at the Green


Volunteer Check In at Green 7:45am-9:45am
Free

7:45am-9:45am

Check in volunteers at the volunteer check-in booth located at the Green

Volunteer Check in at West End of Course 6:30am-7:15am
Free

6:30am-7:15am

Check in course marshals at the volunteer check-in booth located near the Benicia State Park entrance

ID Check 6:45am-8:45am
Free

6:45-8:45am

Check ID's and distribute wristbands for 21+; ensure anyone under the age of 21 is not given a 21+ wristband

ID Check 8:30am-10:30am
Free

8:30am-10:30am

Check ID's and distribute wristbands for 21+; ensure anyone under the age of 21 is not given a 21+ wristband

ID Check 10:15am-11:45am
Free

10:15am-11:45am

Check IDs and distribute wristbands for 21+; ensure anyone under the age of 21 is not given a 21+ wristband

Finish Line 8:15am-9:30am
Free

8:15am-9:30am Distribute medals to finishers. Refill water and snacks at the finish line.

Finish Line 9:30am-11am
Free

9:30am-11am Distribute medals to finishers. Refill water and snacks at the finish line.

Trash Monitor / Support 6:45am-8:45am
Free

6:45am-8:45am

Keep the event clean and running smoothly! Check trash cans, restock liners as needed, and assist with other sanitation (spills, litter, etc). May also help support Expo tasks as needed.Volunteers should be comfortable walking and moving across grass, gravel, and uneven pavement.

Trash Monitor / Support 9am-11am
Free

9am-11am

Keep the event clean and running smoothly! Check trash cans, restock liners as needed, and assist with other sanitation (spills, litter, etc). May also help support Expo tasks as needed.Volunteers should be comfortable walking and moving across grass, gravel, and uneven pavement.

Course Marshals + Hype Crew! (1st Street) 6:45am-9:30am
Free

6:45am-9:30am

Keep runners safe and energized along the course! Monitor a road closure intersection along the 5K/10K route, guide runners, and cheer them on as they pass. Must be at least 18 years old and comfortable standing for extended periods of time (chairs will not be available).

Course Marshals + Hype Crew! (1st Street) 6:45am-9:30am
Free

6:45am-9:30am

Keep runners safe and energized along the course! Monitor a road closure intersection along the 5K/10K route, guide runners, and cheer them on as they pass. Must be at least 18 years old and comfortable standing for extended periods of time (chairs will not be available).

Course Marshals + Hype Crew! (1st Street) 6:45am-9:30am
Free

6:45am-9:30am

Keep runners safe and energized along the course! Monitor a road closure intersection along the 5K/10K route, guide runners, and cheer them on as they pass. Must be at least 18 years old and comfortable standing for extended periods of time (chairs will not be available).

Course Marshals + Hype Crew! (1st Street) 6:45am-9:30am
Free

6:45am-9:30am

Keep runners safe and energized along the course! Monitor a road closure intersection along the 5K/10K route, guide runners, and cheer them on as they pass. Must be at least 18 years old and comfortable standing for extended periods of time (chairs will not be available).

Course Marshals + Hype Crew! (K Street) 6:45am-9:30am
Free

6:45am-9:30am

Keep runners safe and energized along the course! Monitor a road closure intersection along the 5K/10K route, guide runners, and cheer them on as they pass. Must be at least 18 years old and comfortable standing for extended periods of time (chairs will not be available).

Course Marshals + Hype Crew! (K Street) 6:45am-9:30am
Free

6:45am-9:30am

Keep runners safe and energized along the course! Monitor a road closure intersection along the 5K/10K route, guide runners, and cheer them on as they pass. Must be at least 18 years old and comfortable standing for extended periods of time (chairs will not be available)

Course Marshals + Hype Crew! (K Street) 6:45am-9:30am
Free

6:45am-9:30am

Keep runners safe and energized along the course! Monitor a road closure intersection along the 5K/10K route, guide runners, and cheer them on as they pass. Must be at least 18 years old and comfortable standing for extended periods of time (chairs will not be available)

Course Marshals + Hype Crew! (K Street) 6:45am-9:30am
Free

6:45am-9:30am

Keep runners safe and energized along the course! Monitor a road closure intersection along the 5K/10K route, guide runners, and cheer them on as they pass. Must be at least 18 years old and comfortable standing for extended periods of time (chairs will not be available)

Course Marshals + Hype Crew! (9th Street) 6:45am-9:30am
Free

6:45am-9:30am

Keep runners safe and energized along the course! Monitor a road closure intersection along the 5K/10K route, guide runners, and cheer them on as they pass. Must be at least 18 years old and comfortable standing for extended periods of time (chairs will not be available).

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