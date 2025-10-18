Daughters Of The British Empire In State Of New Jersey Governing Brd

About this event

The Great British "DBE" Bake Off 2026

3575 Valley Rd

Basking Ridge, NJ 07920, USA

Junior Baker Entry - U16
$25
Available until May 9

Includes entry to the full program:

  • Junior Bakers under the age of 16
  • All submissions will be retained and are considered donations to the fundraiser.
  • Cake: Please bring two identical cakes – for judging, and for display/tasting or
  • Cupcakes: Please bring 24 cupcakes - for judging, and for display/tasting.
  • Adherence to Theme: Must adhere to British baking theme
  • No Refund if you cancel.
  • Following entry purchase you will be emailed a form to complete to complete registration.
Amateur Baker Entry
$25
Available until May 9

Includes entry to the full program:

  • Amateur Bakers includes Homebakers (must not be licensed to sell goods).
  • All submissions will be retained and are considered donations to the fundraiser.
  • Cake: Please bring two identical cakes – for judging, and for display/tasting.
  • Cupcakes: Please bring 24 cupcakes - for judging, and for display/tasting.
  • Adherence to Theme: Must adhere to British baking theme
  • No Refund if you cancel.
  • Following entry purchase you will be emailed a form to complete to complete registration.
Professional Baker Entry
$25
Available until May 9

Includes entry to the full program:

  • Professional Bakers with businesses and/or licensed to sell.
  • All submissions will be retained and are considered donations to the fundraiser.
  • Cake: Please bring two identical cakes – for judging, and for display/tasting.
  • Cupcakes: Please bring 24 cupcakes - for judging, and for display/tasting.
  • Adherence to Theme: Must adhere to British baking theme
  • No Refund if you cancel.
  • Following entry purchase you will be emailed a form to complete to complete registration.
General Admission - Early Bird
$10
Available until May 3

Limited tickets available for Early Bird admission while supplies last.

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and unlimited samples (while supplies last).

General Admission
$15
Available until May 15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and unlimited samples (while supplies last).

