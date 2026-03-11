The Great Buffalo Sports Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
The Great Buffalo Sports Raffle is the dream raffle for every Buffalo sports fan! Your ticket is an opportunity to win 1 of 4 great prizes.
Prizes:
1. 4 Buffalo Bills Tickets to a game this upcoming season & $250 cash!
2. 4 Buffalo Sabres Tickets to a game this upcoming season & $250 cash!
3. 4 Buffalo Bisons Tickets to a game this current season & $250 cash!
4. 4 Buffalo Bandits Tickets to a game this upcoming season & $250 cash!
All proceeds to benefit The Matthew K. Marin Foundation.
One prize per winning entry / ticket.
Winners announced on August 1, 2026
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