The Great Camp AUCTION! Part 1 - these items close Weds Dec 10, 8 PM

Homemade Camp Rolls item
Homemade Camp Rolls
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy two dozen delicious rolls made by Camp Hanover's Cindy Banks.

Homemade Camp Cinnamon Buns item
Homemade Camp Cinnamon Buns
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy one dozen delicious cinnamon buns made by Camp Hanover's Cindy Banks.


Camp Hanover Tree Woodblock Print (wooden frame) item
Camp Hanover Tree Woodblock Print (wooden frame)
$35

Starting bid

Providencetown style (White Line Print) woodblock print of the tree at Camp Hanover. Rust red mat with wooden frame. Donated by Jennifer Raymond

Camp Hanover Lakeside Chapel Woodblock Print w Frame item
Camp Hanover Lakeside Chapel Woodblock Print w Frame
$45

Starting bid

Providencetown style (White Line Print) woodblock print of the chapel in late spring. Floating mat on white background with brown ribbon. Dark grey carved frame. By Jennifer Raymond, archival quality paper and watercolor.

Smithfield Applewood-Smoked Carve Master Ham #1 item
Smithfield Applewood-Smoked Carve Master Ham #1
$15

Starting bid

The Smithfield Carve Master ham is a fully cooked, boneless, and easy-to-carve ham known for its applewood smoked flavor. It is a moist and tender whole muscle product with a rich, smoky taste, and no MSG. This ham is also free of common allergens like peanut, milk, and soy, and is a low-carb option. 

Popular Product for Christmas feasting - Many stores are SOLD OUT!

Disc Golf lesson and play - Opportunity #1 item
Disc Golf lesson and play - Opportunity #1
$50

Starting bid

Want to learn the game or to improve on the game you already love? Want to have an absolute blast trying? Want a rare opportunity to play the full 18 holes of Camp Hanover’s legendary course? Join Aaron Houghton and David Ensign – the irreverent reverends – for a fun-filled morning or afternoon on the course at camp. We’ll set up the temporary back 9 just for you! Aaron is a multiple-tournament winning local pro who has designed and built numerous courses, including Camp Hanover’s original course. He has coached countless players over the years. David is a rank amateur along to provide comic relief and make you feel better about your game and about supporting Camp Hanover. He also co-designed and helped build the current iteration of camp’s 9-hole course. Aaron’s typical fee for solo lessons is $50/hour or $120 for an 18-hole teaching round; the typical registration fee to play the camp course in a tournament is $40. This good time will be priceless!


This item is for two people so that four of us can play doubles (or singles - your choice). We can also play one of the other local RVA courses Aaron designed if you want.

