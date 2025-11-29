The Great Camp AUCTION! Part 1 - these items close Weds Dec 10, 8 PM

Want to learn the game or to improve on the game you already love? Want to have an absolute blast trying? Want a rare opportunity to play the full 18 holes of Camp Hanover’s legendary course? Join Aaron Houghton and David Ensign – the irreverent reverends – for a fun-filled morning or afternoon on the course at camp. We’ll set up the temporary back 9 just for you! Aaron is a multiple-tournament winning local pro who has designed and built numerous courses, including Camp Hanover’s original course. He has coached countless players over the years. David is a rank amateur along to provide comic relief and make you feel better about your game and about supporting Camp Hanover. He also co-designed and helped build the current iteration of camp’s 9-hole course. Aaron’s typical fee for solo lessons is $50/hour or $120 for an 18-hole teaching round; the typical registration fee to play the camp course in a tournament is $40. This good time will be priceless!





This item is for two people so that four of us can play doubles (or singles - your choice). We can also play one of the other local RVA courses Aaron designed if you want.