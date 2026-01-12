The Great Cane Brake Affair

Your ticket invites you to a relaxed, open-air evening at historic Hopkins Farm, nestled besides the Reedy River. Feast on 1776 inspired fare, enjoy two complimentary drink tickets, and live music from one of Greenville's favorite bands. A line dancing instructor will be on hand to get everyone moving, no experience required.





Historian Durant Ashmore will bring the only Revolutionary era battle fought in Greenville County, The Great Cane Brake, to life, while you wonder the grounds for a lively silent auction, games, raffles and a few unexpected surprises.