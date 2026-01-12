The Great Cane Brake Affair

Hosted by
Your ticket invites you to a relaxed, open-air evening at historic Hopkins Farm, nestled besides the Reedy River. Feast on 1776 inspired fare, enjoy two complimentary drink tickets, and live music from one of Greenville's favorite bands. A line dancing instructor will be on hand to get everyone moving, no experience required.
Historian Durant Ashmore will bring the only Revolutionary era battle fought in Greenville County, The Great Cane Brake, to life, while you wonder the grounds for a lively silent auction, games, raffles and a few unexpected surprises.
VIP tickets include everything in General Admission and then some. Elevate your evening with an exclusive, private tour of the Revolutionary War battle site led by historic expert, Durant Ashmore, offering rare access and deeper insight into the story of the Great Cane Brake. Enjoy priority parking and reserved seating, plus take home a gift bag filled with delightful goodies. Limited in number and rich in experience, VIP is the way to go.
