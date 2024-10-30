The Great Cookie Exchange

You are agreeing to bring 6 dozen cookies, they may be homemade or prepacked. Four dozen should be individually wrapped and two dozen should be left unwrapped and cut into small pieces for the tasting portion of the event.
Note: only one cookie type per baker ticket, please purchase additional baker tickets for additional recipes.
Raffle Ticket
$5
You can pre-purchase raffle tickets! These tickets will be your currency for various purchases throughout the event day, including:
Baked Goods: Indulge in delicious treats from our bake sale.
Gift Card Wall: Use your tickets to select a gift card from the gift card wall.
Raffle Baskets: Try your luck at winning some fantastic raffle baskets filled with great prizes!
All purchases will be handled via raffle tickets, so make sure to grab yours in advance to maximize your fun at the event!
Cookie Taster Ticket
$40
Can't contribute cookies, but still want to be part of the fun? Grab a Cookie Taster Ticket.
Delight in cookie tasting, snacks, hot chocolate, and an assorted box of cookies you select.
