The Great Daytona Beach Kiwanis Duck Race - Sponsorship & Vendor

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About this event
Presenting Title Sponsor (Hand-out awards at VIP After Party)
Logo on Posters & Flyers (250+ flyers/ posters hung around town
Logo on Banners (3 banners) Sponsor Boards day of event
On-Site Display area - (sponsor supplies tent & materials)
Logo & Mention in (organic & paid) Radio/Press, Social Media Posts & Reels Speaking time at event & VIP after party, post video branding
Party VIP access (photo ops, speaking and booth space) Post video branding Booth/event partnership leading up to event to promote race
Logo on Posters & Flyers (250+ flyers/posters hung around town) Logo on Banners (3 banners) and sponsor boards
On-Site Display area - (sponsor supplies tent & materials)
Logo & Mention in (organic & paid) Social Media Posts
Free Booth Space on Event Day
Mention in (organic & paid) Social Media Posts
Logo on Posters & Flyers
Logo on sponsor boards and Social Media Posts
Agree to post three times a week and pick five groups to share into weekly. Receive social media post and sponsor board.
Receive a 10ft space to setup and promote your business or nonprofit
$
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