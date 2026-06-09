Daytona Beach Kiwanis Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Daytona Beach Kiwanis Foundation Inc

About this event

The Great Daytona Beach Kiwanis Duck Race - Sponsorship & Vendor

105 E Orange Ave

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, USA

Golden Goose
$5,000

Presenting Title Sponsor (Hand-out awards at VIP After Party)

Logo on Posters & Flyers (250+ flyers/ posters hung around town

Logo on Banners (3 banners) Sponsor Boards day of event

On-Site Display area - (sponsor supplies tent & materials)

Logo & Mention in (organic & paid) Radio/Press, Social Media Posts & Reels Speaking time at event & VIP after party, post video branding

Party VIP access (photo ops, speaking and booth space) Post video branding Booth/event partnership leading up to event to promote race

Master Quacker
$2,500

Logo on Posters & Flyers (250+ flyers/posters hung around town) Logo on Banners (3 banners) and sponsor boards

On-Site Display area - (sponsor supplies tent & materials)

Logo & Mention in (organic & paid) Social Media Posts

Free Booth Space on Event Day

Mighty Duck
$1,000

Mention in (organic & paid) Social Media Posts

Quacker Backer
$500

Logo on Posters & Flyers

Logo on sponsor boards and Social Media Posts

Media Quack
Free

Agree to post three times a week and pick five groups to share into weekly. Receive social media post and sponsor board.

Vendor
$50

Receive a 10ft space to setup and promote your business or nonprofit

Add a donation for Daytona Beach Kiwanis Foundation Inc

$

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