Queen City Sertoma

Hosted by

Queen City Sertoma

About this event

The Great Elixir Mixer

2340 Grand St

Springfield, MO 65802, USA

General Admission
$50

🎟️ General Admission — $50

General Admission begins at 5 PM and includes:

• Tastings from every cocktail station

• Access to all robust appetizers

• Live entertainment

• Voting access for the People’s Choice award


Please note: This is a cocktail‑style event with very limited seating for GA guests. Seating is not guaranteed.

VIP Admission
$75

✨ VIP Admission — $75

VIP entry begins at 4 PM, offering an elevated and more comfortable experience. VIP guests receive everything included with GA plus:

• Early access to the event and cocktail stations

• One complimentary drink upon arrival

• Access to a VIP‑only appetizer selection in addition to GA food

• Guaranteed seating in a private VIP lounge separate from the main event room

• A more relaxed environment with shorter lines and first access to participants

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