The Great Elixir Mixer

✨ VIP Admission — $75

VIP entry begins at 4 PM, offering an elevated and more comfortable experience. VIP guests receive everything included with GA plus:

• Early access to the event and cocktail stations

• One complimentary drink upon arrival

• Access to a VIP‑only appetizer selection in addition to GA food

• Guaranteed seating in a private VIP lounge separate from the main event room

• A more relaxed environment with shorter lines and first access to participants