The Great Elixir Mixer

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About this event
🎟️ General Admission — $50
General Admission begins at 5 PM and includes:
• Tastings from every cocktail station
• Access to all robust appetizers
• Live entertainment
• Voting access for the People’s Choice award
Please note: This is a cocktail‑style event with very limited seating for GA guests. Seating is not guaranteed.
✨ VIP Admission — $75
VIP entry begins at 4 PM, offering an elevated and more comfortable experience. VIP guests receive everything included with GA plus:
• Early access to the event and cocktail stations
• One complimentary drink upon arrival
• Access to a VIP‑only appetizer selection in addition to GA food
• Guaranteed seating in a private VIP lounge separate from the main event room
• A more relaxed environment with shorter lines and first access to participants
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