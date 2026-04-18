2026 The Great Elixir Mixer Silent Auction

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Starting bid
4 kitchen towels,
1 hot mitt, 1 box set kitchen ware, 1 cookie bag, 1 brownie bag, 10 seasonings, 1 strainer, 1 sink strainer set, salt&pepper red shaker, decorative picture,
dry erase pens
Starting bid
2 bath towels, 2 hand towels, 2 wash clothes, decor, book, wine holder for tub, B&B lotion, B&B bath soap, body scrub, body soap, jukebox soap, special soap, 1 mirror, teeth whitener.
Starting bid
4 plates, 4 cotton napkins, 4 sets of flatware /ABS handles (fork, knife, spoon), 4-8 oz. glasses, 1 hardwood cutting board, 1 cheese knife, 1 combination corkscrew/bottle opener, 1Set wooden spill proof salt and pepper shakers. Drink storage and more.
Starting bid
60 Minute Therapeutic Massage performed by a licensed massage therapist + 2 bottles of wine.
Starting bid
2 Red/White ballcaps, 2 Blue/Gray ballcaps, 1 Chris Carpenter Bobblehead, 1 Lg Blue Jersey, 1 XL White Rte66 Jersey, 1 Lg Blue dry-fit long sleeve hoodie, 1 Tote style picnic blanket, 1 Jose Oquendo bobblehead, 1 2004champs beerstein, 2 2026 season magnets, 4 field box seats
Starting bid
8 weeks Pro weight loss coaching (nutrition, exercise, and more) with Trainer Ryan Woodall + Phat Muscle Project Protein Powder
Starting bid
2- 45min Axe Throwing
1 hour bowling + shoe rental up to 6 ppl
2-$25 Fandango Gift Cards
2- $25 Hinode Gift Cards
2-$25 Domino’s Pizza Gift Cards
Starting bid
2- 45min Axe Throwing
1 hour bowling + shoe rental up to 6 ppl
2-$25 AMC Gift Cards
2- $25 Darden Gift Cards
(Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, Cheddars, Yard House, Bahama Breeze, & Seasons 52)
2-$25 Dickey’s BBQ Gift Cards
Starting bid
1 Hour personal photography session with The Connection Effect Photography.
Starting bid
Xbox Fortnite Control
1 Xbox Madden 16 game
1 Xbox Madden 17 game
2-$25 Dominos Pizza Gift Cards
Starting bid
Coffee bean grinder
2-$25 Starbucks Gift Cards
2-$25 Panera Gift Cards
1-$25 Dunkin Donuts Gift Card
Starting bid
Food Vacuum Sealer
2-$25 Uber Eats Gift Cards
2-$25 Doordash Gift Cards
Starting bid
Handheld Garment Steamer
2-$25 Target Gift Card
5-$25 Footlocker Gift Card
Starting bid
Monocular
AirTag
1 -$25 AMC Gift Card
1-$25 Fandango Gift Card
1-$25 Texas Roadhouse Gift Card
Starting bid
It’s truly a mystery.
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