Queen City Sertoma

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Queen City Sertoma

About this event

Sales closed

2026 The Great Elixir Mixer Silent Auction

Kitchen Basket item
Kitchen Basket
$5

Starting bid

4 kitchen towels,

1 hot mitt, 1 box set kitchen ware, 1 cookie bag, 1 brownie bag, 10 seasonings, 1 strainer, 1 sink strainer set, salt&pepper red shaker, decorative picture,

dry erase pens

Bathroom Basket item
Bathroom Basket
$5

Starting bid

2 bath towels, 2 hand towels, 2 wash clothes, decor, book, wine holder for tub, B&B lotion, B&B bath soap, body scrub, body soap, jukebox soap, special soap, 1 mirror, teeth whitener.

Traveling Wine Picnic Basket item
Traveling Wine Picnic Basket
$25

Starting bid

4 plates, 4 cotton napkins, 4 sets of flatware /ABS handles (fork, knife, spoon), 4-8 oz. glasses, 1 hardwood cutting board, 1 cheese knife, 1 combination corkscrew/bottle opener, 1Set wooden spill proof salt and pepper shakers. Drink storage and more.

Chassy Brines Massage item
Chassy Brines Massage
$15

Starting bid

60 Minute Therapeutic Massage performed by a licensed massage therapist + 2 bottles of wine.

Springfield Cardinals item
Springfield Cardinals
$25

Starting bid

2 Red/White ballcaps, 2 Blue/Gray ballcaps, 1 Chris Carpenter Bobblehead, 1 Lg Blue Jersey, 1 XL White Rte66 Jersey, 1 Lg Blue dry-fit long sleeve hoodie, 1 Tote style picnic blanket, 1 Jose Oquendo bobblehead, 1 2004champs beerstein, 2 2026 season magnets, 4 field box seats

Woodall Weight Loss Solutions item
Woodall Weight Loss Solutions
$21

Starting bid

8 weeks Pro weight loss coaching (nutrition, exercise, and more) with Trainer Ryan Woodall + Phat Muscle Project Protein Powder

Date Night 1 item
Date Night 1
$25

Starting bid

2- 45min Axe Throwing

1 hour bowling + shoe rental up to 6 ppl

2-$25 Fandango Gift Cards

2- $25 Hinode Gift Cards

2-$25 Domino’s Pizza Gift Cards

Date Night 2 item
Date Night 2
$25

Starting bid

2- 45min Axe Throwing

1 hour bowling + shoe rental up to 6 ppl

2-$25 AMC Gift Cards

2- $25 Darden Gift Cards

(Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, Cheddars, Yard House, Bahama Breeze, & Seasons 52)

2-$25 Dickey’s BBQ Gift Cards

The Connection Effect- 1Hr Session item
The Connection Effect- 1Hr Session
$35

Starting bid

1 Hour personal photography session with The Connection Effect Photography.

Gaming Bundle item
Gaming Bundle
$17

Starting bid

Xbox Fortnite Control

1 Xbox Madden 16 game

1 Xbox Madden 17 game

2-$25 Dominos Pizza Gift Cards

Coffee Bundle item
Coffee Bundle
$14

Starting bid

Coffee bean grinder

2-$25 Starbucks Gift Cards

2-$25 Panera Gift Cards

1-$25 Dunkin Donuts Gift Card

Foodie Bundle item
Foodie Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Food Vacuum Sealer

2-$25 Uber Eats Gift Cards

2-$25 Doordash Gift Cards

Retail Therapy item
Retail Therapy
$20

Starting bid

Handheld Garment Steamer

2-$25 Target Gift Card

5-$25 Footlocker Gift Card

All things single item
All things single
$20

Starting bid

Monocular

AirTag

1 -$25 AMC Gift Card

1-$25 Fandango Gift Card

1-$25 Texas Roadhouse Gift Card

Mystery Bag item
Mystery Bag
$5

Starting bid

It’s truly a mystery.

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