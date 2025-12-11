Cross Riverians In Diaspora Crid- Usa

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Cross Riverians In Diaspora Crid- Usa

About this event

CRID-USA Convention & Gala 2026

2000 E Convention Center Way

Ontario, CA 91764, USA

Convention Registration
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

WORKSHOP SERIES (10:00 AM – 2:00 PM)

Workshop 1: Tourism & Cultural Heritage

Workshop 2: Agriculture & Economic Development

Workshop 3: AI, Technology & Future‑Proof Skills

Workshop 4: Innovation & Entrepreneurship


2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Break / Rest / Preparation for Gala


CONVENTION DINNER & GALA NIGHT

6:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Red carpet arrivals, cultural performances, keynote address, awards, sponsor recognition, dinner service, fundraising highlights, music, and networking.

Youths 13-23
$50

Reduced Price for Students and Volunteers

Children 0 -12
Free

Complementary Registration for Children

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Platinum Sponsorship

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Gold Sponsorship

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Silver Sponsorship

Bronze Sponsor
$750

Bronze Sponsorship

Others
$300

Any Amount

Souvenir Program Center Page
$400

Double Center Page

Souvenir Program Inner Back Page
$300

Souvenir Program Inner Back Page

Inside Full page
$100

Single Inside Full age

Inside Half Page
$50

Single Inside Half Page

CRID-USA Face Cap
$25

CRID-USA Convention & Gala Face Cap

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