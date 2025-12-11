CRID-USA Convention & Gala 2026

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
WORKSHOP SERIES (10:00 AM – 2:00 PM)
Workshop 1: Tourism & Cultural Heritage
Workshop 2: Agriculture & Economic Development
Workshop 3: AI, Technology & Future‑Proof Skills
Workshop 4: Innovation & Entrepreneurship
2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Break / Rest / Preparation for Gala
CONVENTION DINNER & GALA NIGHT
6:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Red carpet arrivals, cultural performances, keynote address, awards, sponsor recognition, dinner service, fundraising highlights, music, and networking.
Reduced Price for Students and Volunteers
Complementary Registration for Children
Platinum Sponsorship
Gold Sponsorship
Silver Sponsorship
Bronze Sponsorship
Any Amount
Double Center Page
Souvenir Program Inner Back Page
Single Inside Full age
Single Inside Half Page
CRID-USA Convention & Gala Face Cap
$
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