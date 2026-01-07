Hosted by
About this event
The premier sponsorship of the evening, placing your business at the center of the Great Gatsby Casino Night with prominent recognition throughout the event.
*Includes all benefits of every sponsorship level, plus exclusive Title Sponsor recognition.
•Reserved table of 10
•Hospitality bands
•Deluxe Flower Arrangement
•Sponsorship Recognition social media
•Print and shout out recognition at the event
•$10,000 Fun Money for gambling at the event.
•Reserved table of 10
•Hospitality bands
•Flower arrangement
•Recognition at the event
•$5,000 Fun Money for gambling at the event.
•Reserved table of 10
•Hospitality bands
•Flower arrangement
•Reserved table for 10
Be the name behind one of the most popular gathering spots of the evening, where guests mingle, toast, and enjoy the energy of the night. Includes bar-level recognition and strong visibility in a lively, social setting.
A high-energy sponsorship tied to one of the liveliest games in the room. Includes prominent recognition at the table and throughout the event.
Put your name on one of the most popular tables of the night. Sponsorship includes recognition at the table and during the event while supporting the Grandview Athletic Program.
Sponsor a roulette table where guests gather for fast-paced fun and big energy. Includes table-side recognition and event acknowledgment.
Back the ultimate card game of the night. This sponsorship includes recognition at the table and highlights your support of Grandview student-athletes.
Includes dinner and entry to a Gatsby-style night of casino games, music, and fun. Dress to impress and enjoy an evening that gives back to Grandview athletics.
Includes dinner for two and admission to a glamorous night out filled with casino games, laughter, and giving back to the kids of Grandview.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!