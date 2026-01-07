Grandview All Sports Booster Club

Hosted by

Grandview All Sports Booster Club

About this event

The Great Gatsby Casino Night

10736 County Rd 102

Grandview, TX 76050, USA

🖤✨The Gatsby Grand ✨🖤
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Title Sponsor

The premier sponsorship of the evening, placing your business at the center of the Great Gatsby Casino Night with prominent recognition throughout the event.


*Includes all benefits of every sponsorship level, plus exclusive Title Sponsor recognition.

🎩💎High Roller — $2,500💎🎩
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

•Reserved table of 10

•Hospitality bands

•Deluxe Flower Arrangement

•Sponsorship Recognition social media

•Print and shout out recognition at the event

•$10,000 Fun Money for gambling at the event. 

♠️👑Royal Flush — $2,000👑♠️
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

•Reserved table of 10

•Hospitality bands

•Flower arrangement

•Recognition at the event

•$5,000 Fun Money for gambling at the event.

🎲🏆Full House — $1,500🏆🎲
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

•Reserved table of 10

•Hospitality bands

•Flower arrangement

🍀✨Lady Luck — $1,000✨🍀
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

•Reserved table for 10

🍸🎲The Speakeasy Bar Sponsor🎲🍸
$2,500

Be the name behind one of the most popular gathering spots of the evening, where guests mingle, toast, and enjoy the energy of the night. Includes bar-level recognition and strong visibility in a lively, social setting.

🎲🔥Craps Table Sponsor — $750🔥🎲
$750

A high-energy sponsorship tied to one of the liveliest games in the room. Includes prominent recognition at the table and throughout the event.

♠️🎲Blackjack Table Sponsor — $500🎲♠️
$500

Put your name on one of the most popular tables of the night. Sponsorship includes recognition at the table and during the event while supporting the Grandview Athletic Program.

🔴🎯Roulette Table Sponsor — $500🎯🔴
$500

Sponsor a roulette table where guests gather for fast-paced fun and big energy. Includes table-side recognition and event acknowledgment.

🃏🏆Texas Hold ’Em Sponsor — $500🏆🃏
$500

Back the ultimate card game of the night. This sponsorship includes recognition at the table and highlights your support of Grandview student-athletes.

🎟️✨Individual Ticket — $100✨🎟️
$100

Includes dinner and entry to a Gatsby-style night of casino games, music, and fun. Dress to impress and enjoy an evening that gives back to Grandview athletics.

💕🎟️Couples Ticket — $175🎟️💕
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes dinner for two and admission to a glamorous night out filled with casino games, laughter, and giving back to the kids of Grandview.

