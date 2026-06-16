The Great Getaway Raffle

One (1) of only 200 tickets sold for a $4000 travel voucher for a new booking through Amped Up Vacations and travel tote valued at $250.

Winner will be drawn from a container by one of our 2027 Seniors at 3pm on Logger Pride Day on 5/13/2027 at Scio High School. This drawing will be livestreamed via Scio Booster Club Facebook page. Winner notified via phone/email.



This raffle is being put on by Class of 2027 Parents, with support from Scio Booster Club.