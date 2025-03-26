The Great Glow Up! One Night. Two Parties.

Your Family 4-Pack.
Includes 4 Admissions + 4 silent disco headphones + 4 glow sticks.
Admission is from 5:30 - 7:30 PM.
Family Disco Adult Pass
$30
Includes 1 Admission (18 yrs+) + 1 silent disco headphone + 1 glow stick.
Admission is from 4:00 - 6:00 PM.
Family Adult Pass - No headphones
$20
If dancing isn't your thing, come be a part of fun anyway!
Entry into the event + 1 glow stick.
Admission is from 4:00 - 6:00 PM.
Family Child Pass
$25
Includes 1 Child Admission (4 - 17 yrs) + 1 silent disco headphone + 1 glow stick. Ticket Adult must be present.
Admission is from 4:00 - 6:00 PM.
Family Child Pass - 3 and Under
Free
Includes 1 Admission for a child 3 and Under. No Silent Disco headphones. Ticketed Adult must be present.
Admission is from 4:00 - 6:00 PM.
Adult Disco After Party
$45
Admission for 1 + 1 Silent Disco Headphone + 1 Glow Stick and 2 Drink Ticket.
Admission is from 7 - 9 PM. *MUST BE 21. ID will be required when checking in.
Adult Disco After Party - 2 Pack
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Admission for 2 + 2 Silent Disco Headphones + 2 Glow Sticks and 4 Drink Tickets.
Admission is from 7 - 9 PM. *MUST BE 21. ID will be required when checking in.
The Glow Up Package
$20
Upgrade your night with our Glow Up Package.
Each goody back for 1 is packed with glow-tastic accessories to light up the night—Glow big or go home!
The Glow Up VIP Adult Package
$55
Upgrade your night with our VIP Glow Up Package.
Each VIP receives 1 admission, 1 silent disco headphone, goody bag for 1 packed with glow-tastic accessories to light up the night—including a specialty Disco Globe Drink Cup + 2 Drink Tickets. Glow big or go home!
Add a donation for Trek Adventure Club
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!