Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Inc

Hosted by

Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Inc

The Great Gold Rush Race 7.0 Sponsorships

8400 Wicker Ave

St John, IN 46373, USA

Gold Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Recognized on our website for one full year and at event with company logo on large lawn sign.  Company name on event t-shirts.  Listed on all social media and press releases.  Includes 5 run or walk tickets and 5 event T-shirts.

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Recognized at event with company logo on lawn sign.  Company name on event t-shirts. Listed on all social media.  Includes 3 run or walk tickets and 3 event T-shirts.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,500

Recognized at event with company logo on lawn sign.  Company name on event t-shirts. Listed on all social media. Includes 2 run or walk tickets and 2 event T-shirts.

Sprint Sponsor
$1,000

Recognized at event with company logo on lawn sign.  Company name on event t-shirts. Listed on all social media. Includes 1 run or walk ticket and 1 event T-shirt.

Timing Sponsor
$600

Recognized at event with company logo on lawn sign.  Company name on event t-shirts. Listed on all social media. Includes 1 event T-shirt.

Jog Sponsor
$500

Recognized at event with company logo on lawn sign.  Company name on event t-shirts. Listed on all social media. Includes 1 event T-shirt.

Tent Sponsor
$350

Recognized at event with company logo on lawn sign.  Company name on event t-shirts. Listed on all social media.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!