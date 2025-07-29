The Great Gold Rush Race 7.0 Sponsorships

Hosted by
Recognized on our website for one full year and at event with company logo on large lawn sign. Company name on event t-shirts. Listed on all social media and press releases. Includes 5 run or walk tickets and 5 event T-shirts.
Recognized at event with company logo on lawn sign. Company name on event t-shirts. Listed on all social media. Includes 3 run or walk tickets and 3 event T-shirts.
Recognized at event with company logo on lawn sign. Company name on event t-shirts. Listed on all social media. Includes 2 run or walk tickets and 2 event T-shirts.
Recognized at event with company logo on lawn sign. Company name on event t-shirts. Listed on all social media. Includes 1 run or walk ticket and 1 event T-shirt.
Recognized at event with company logo on lawn sign. Company name on event t-shirts. Listed on all social media. Includes 1 event T-shirt.
Recognized at event with company logo on lawn sign. Company name on event t-shirts. Listed on all social media. Includes 1 event T-shirt.
Recognized at event with company logo on lawn sign. Company name on event t-shirts. Listed on all social media.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!