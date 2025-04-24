Hope Bridge Foundation
The Great Hope Raffle
1 chance of winning
$5
Take a shot at winning big while supporting a great cause—just $5 gets you one entry into The Great Hope Raffle.
Take a shot at winning big while supporting a great cause—just $5 gets you one entry into The Great Hope Raffle.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
3 chances of winning
$12
Triple your chances to win and save while you're at it—grab three entries for only $12 and help hope go even further.
Triple your chances to win and save while you're at it—grab three entries for only $12 and help hope go even further.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout