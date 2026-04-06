The Great Inflatable Kickball Event – Sponsorship Opportunities

Benefit:

Name listing in program Friends section

Business card–sized ad in event program

Prominent signage at the raffle table (sponsor provides sign)

Logo on printed raffle tickets

PA announcement during the kickball game

Dedicated pre-event social media post highlighting the prize and business on SSP2P + Kokua channels

Business card in all 300 goodie bags

How it works: You provide a prize with a minimum retail value of $500 or greater. Examples: travel package, event tickets, gift basket, electronics, restaurant gift card. We’ll prominently feature your brand as the official Raffle Champion.





After selecting this ticket, please email Melissa at [email protected] to discuss your prize and coordinate delivery.





We’ll confirm all details and next steps.