The Great Inflatable Kickball Event – Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
2 left!
Benefits:
•Station signage – choose from a list of available stations (sponsor provides sign)
• Logo on back of all 50 volunteer shirts
• 100 custom pom‑poms with your logo – distributed as keepsakes
• Logo on all 100+ Resilience Capes (shared between 2 Bridge Builder Partners)
• Premier 10×10 canopy space (prime location)
• Front cover logo placement (exclusive to Bridge Builder)
• Full‑page color ad in event program
• Logo on event flyer
• Logo on every page of the event passport
• Logo in event page header and Facebook event header (June 27 – August 8)
• 3 Dedicated Partner Spotlight posts on SSP2P + Kokua channels + group thank‑you post
• Featured in SSP2P and Kokua newsletters
• One high‑impact PA shout‑out during the kickball game
• Business card and optional branded item in all 300 goodie bags
Note on signage:
Sponsor provides all signage. All signs must follow our no‑staking rule.
If you have questions about signage or need alternative arrangements, please contact us.
2 left!
Benefits:
• 50 custom pom-poms with your logo
• Shared 6‑ft table with one other Legacy Partner near a high‑traffic station
• Station signage – choose from a list of available stations (sponsor provides sign)
• Logo on the passport stamp page for the station you sponsor – connects your brand to a specific activity moment
• Half‑page color ad in event program
• Logo on event flyer
• Back cover logo placement on event passport (exclusive to Legacy Partner)
• Logo in event page header (June 27 – August 8)
• 2 dedicated social media posts (1 pre-event, 1 post-event) on SSP2P + Kokua channels + group thank‑you post
• Featured in SSP2P and Kokua newsletters
• Business card in all 300 goodie bags
• Your name listed in the program’s “Legacy & Ally” section – a special thank‑you page that groups all $1,000+ sponsors
Note on signage:
Sponsor‑provided signage must follow our no‑staking rule. You may place a sandwich board (A‑frame) next to your shared table, or drape a banner or tablecloth over the front of the table. Size limit: no larger than 4 feet wide by 3 feet tall.
2 left!
Benefits:
•Station signage – choose from a list of available stations (sponsor provides sign)
• Logo on the passport stamp page for the station you sponsor – connects your brand to a specific activity moment
• Quarter‑page color ad in event program
• Your name listed in the program’s “Legacy & Ally” section – a special thank‑you page that groups all $1,000+ sponsors
• One dedicated social media post + 2 group shout-outs on SSP2P + Kokua channels (one pre-event, one post-event)
Note on signage:
Sponsor‑provided signage must follow our no‑staking rule. We recommend either a sandwich board (A‑frame sign) that stands on its own, or a banner or tablecloth draped over the front of a 6‑foot table (table provided by us). Size limit: no larger than 4 feet wide by 3 feet tall.
2 left!
Description:
2 left!
Description:
2 left!
Benefit:
How it works: You provide a prize with a minimum retail value of $500 or greater. Examples: travel package, event tickets, gift basket, electronics, restaurant gift card. We’ll prominently feature your brand as the official Raffle Champion.
After selecting this ticket, please email Melissa at [email protected] to discuss your prize and coordinate delivery.
We’ll confirm all details and next steps.
2 left!
Donate products, services, or underwrite souvenir items for The Great Inflatable Kickball Event. Recognition is based on the value of your donation.
$500+
• Logo on event signage (sponsor provides sign; we reserve space)
• Dedicated social media post on SSP2P + Kokua channels
• Logo on event page header
• Business card in goodie bags
• Name listing in program Friends section
$250–$499
• Logo on event signage (sponsor provides sign; we reserve space)
• Group social media shout-out on SSP2P + Kokua channels
• Business card in goodie bags
• Name listing in program Friends section
Up to $249
• Name listing in program Friends section
• Business card in goodie bags
Examples: custom pom‑poms, stickers, inflatable cheer sticks, gift certificates, food/beverage donations, printing services, volunteer snacks.
After selecting this ticket, please email Melissa at [email protected] with details of your donation.
We’ll confirm your recognition level and send a thank‑you.
$
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