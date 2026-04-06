South Sound Parent to Parent

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South Sound Parent to Parent

About this event

The Great Inflatable Kickball Event – Sponsorship Opportunities

3333 Morse-Merryman Rd SE

Olympia, WA 98501, USA

TIER 1: BRIDGE BUILDER PARTNER – $5,000 (Only 2 spots)
$5,000

2 left!

Benefits:

•Station signage – choose from a list of available stations (sponsor provides sign)
• Logo on back of all 50 volunteer shirts
• 100 custom pom‑poms with your logo – distributed as keepsakes
• Logo on all 100+ Resilience Capes (shared between 2 Bridge Builder Partners)
• Premier 10×10 canopy space (prime location) 
• Front cover logo placement (exclusive to Bridge Builder)
• Full‑page color ad in event program
• Logo on event flyer
• Logo on every page of the event passport
• Logo in event page header and Facebook event header (June 27 – August 8)
• 3 Dedicated Partner Spotlight posts on SSP2P + Kokua channels + group thank‑you post
• Featured in SSP2P and Kokua newsletters 
• One high‑impact PA shout‑out during the kickball game
• Business card and optional branded item in all 300 goodie bags

Note on signage:

Sponsor provides all signage. All signs must follow our no‑staking rule. 

  • For your zone sponsor sign: use a sandwich board (A‑frame), a banner draped over a 6‑foot table, or a freestanding banner with weighted bases. Size limit: no larger than 4 feet wide by 3 feet tall. 
  • For your premier canopy: you may provide a valance banner (approximately 9 feet wide by 10–13 inches tall) to hang along the front of your canopy. If you prefer a larger back-wall banner, sizes such as 8 feet wide by 8 feet tall (full coverage) or 5–6 feet wide by 8 feet tall (partial coverage) work well. Alternatively, you can drape a banner up to 6 feet wide by 3 feet tall on the front of your 6‑foot table. 

If you have questions about signage or need alternative arrangements, please contact us. 

TIER 2: LEGACY PARTNER – $2,500 (Only 4 spots)
$2,500

2 left!

Benefits:

• 50 custom pom-poms with your logo
• Shared 6‑ft table with one other Legacy Partner near a high‑traffic station
• Station signage – choose from a list of available stations (sponsor provides sign)
• Logo on the passport stamp page for the station you sponsor – connects your brand to a specific activity moment
• Half‑page color ad in event program
• Logo on event flyer
• Back cover logo placement on event passport (exclusive to Legacy Partner)
• Logo in event page header (June 27 – August 8)
• 2 dedicated social media posts (1 pre-event, 1 post-event) on SSP2P + Kokua channels + group thank‑you post
• Featured in SSP2P and Kokua newsletters 
• Business card in all 300 goodie bags
• Your name listed in the program’s “Legacy & Ally” section – a special thank‑you page that groups all $1,000+ sponsors

Note on signage:

Sponsor‑provided signage must follow our no‑staking rule. You may place a sandwich board (A‑frame) next to your shared table, or drape a banner or tablecloth over the front of the table. Size limit: no larger than 4 feet wide by 3 feet tall.

Tier 3: Community Ally – $1,000 (Unlimited spots)
$1,000

2 left!


Benefits:
•Station signage – choose from a list of available stations (sponsor provides sign) 
• Logo on the passport stamp page for the station you sponsor – connects your brand to a specific activity moment
• Quarter‑page color ad in event program
• Your name listed in the program’s “Legacy & Ally” section – a special thank‑you page that groups all $1,000+ sponsors
• One dedicated social media post + 2 group shout-outs on SSP2P + Kokua channels (one pre-event, one post-event) 


Note on signage:

Sponsor‑provided signage must follow our no‑staking rule. We recommend either a sandwich board (A‑frame sign) that stands on its own, or a banner or tablecloth draped over the front of a 6‑foot table (table provided by us). Size limit: no larger than 4 feet wide by 3 feet tall.


Tier 4: Friend of the Bridge ($500)
$500

2 left!

Description:

  • Business card size ad in event program
  • Your name listed in program Friends section
  • Logo in the passport back‑page Friends sponsor grid
  • Option to place a coupon or sticker in goodie bags (you provide the insert)
  • PA announcer thank‑you during the kickball event
  • Group social media thank-you post on SSP2P + Kokua channels 
  • Featured in SSP2P and Kokua newsletters 
Tier 5 – Bridge Supporter ($250)
$250

2 left!

Description:

  • Name listing in program Friends section
  • Logo in passport back‑page Friends sponsor grid
  • Option to place a coupon or sticker in goodie bags (you provide insert)
  • Shout-out in SSP2P and Kokua newsletters
  • Group social media thank-you post on SSP2P + Kokua channels 
🎟️ Raffle Champion – Donate a Prize (minimum $500 value)
Free

2 left!

Benefit:

  • Name listing in program Friends section
  • Business card–sized ad in event program
  • Prominent signage at the raffle table (sponsor provides sign)
  • Logo on printed raffle tickets
  • PA announcement during the kickball game
  • Dedicated pre-event social media post highlighting the prize and business on SSP2P + Kokua channels 
  • Business card in all 300 goodie bags

How it works: You provide a prize with a minimum retail value of $500 or greater. Examples: travel package, event tickets, gift basket, electronics, restaurant gift card. We’ll prominently feature your brand as the official Raffle Champion.


After selecting this ticket, please email Melissa at [email protected] to discuss your prize and coordinate delivery. 


We’ll confirm all details and next steps.

🤝 In‑Kind & Merchandise Sponsor – Varies by Donation Value
Free

2 left!

Donate products, services, or underwrite souvenir items for The Great Inflatable Kickball Event. Recognition is based on the value of your donation.


$500+
• Logo on event signage (sponsor provides sign; we reserve space)
• Dedicated social media post on SSP2P + Kokua channels 
• Logo on event page header
• Business card in goodie bags
• Name listing in program Friends section


$250–$499
• Logo on event signage (sponsor provides sign; we reserve space)
• Group social media shout-out on SSP2P + Kokua channels
• Business card in goodie bags
• Name listing in program Friends section


Up to $249
• Name listing in program Friends section
• Business card in goodie bags


Examples: custom pom‑poms, stickers, inflatable cheer sticks, gift certificates, food/beverage donations, printing services, volunteer snacks.


After selecting this ticket, please email Melissa at [email protected] with details of your donation.


We’ll confirm your recognition level and send a thank‑you.

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