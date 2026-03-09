The Great Pork Fill-Up Chance Drawing

Get ready to fill your freezer with farm-fresh goodness! The Great Pork Fill-Up is your chance to win ½ of a locally farm raised pig, approximately 70 pounds of high-quality pork straight from the farm. With only 100 tickets available, your odds are great.

Two winners will be drawn! Your pork package may include a delicious variety of cuts such as Boston butt and picnic roasts, pork chops, loin roasts, tenderloin, bacon, spareribs, ground pork, sausage, soup bones, and lard, with leg cuts available upon request.