Become our exclusive presenting sponsor for the Great Pumpkin Hunt and get unmatched visibility across the entire event!





What’s included:

Your name/logo featured as “The Great Pumpkin Hype presented by [Your Name/Company]” on all social media, press releases, emails, and event resources.

Recognition on the trophy, website, event map, and in all communications to participants.

One pumpkin to decorate and display, included in the hunt.

All the perks of a regular pumpkin purchase—QR code, voting, and social media engagement.

Completely tax-deductible sponsorship.

This is your chance to support Whole Heart Health’s free little pantries and nutrition education programs while getting premium exposure in the community!



