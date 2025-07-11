This entry includes one Coroplast pumpkin, ready to decorate and display at your business.
Your pumpkin will be delivered directly to your listed location and included on the official Great Pumpkin Hunt map. As a participating business, you’ll also receive a social media shoutout from Whole Heart Health as a Great Pumpkin supporter.
At the time of delivery, please have your $20 giveaway item or gift card ready. This will go toward the prize pool for winners of the Great Pumpkin Hunt.
Pumpkin deliveries will take place between September 15 and September 20.
Become our exclusive presenting sponsor for the Great Pumpkin Hunt and get unmatched visibility across the entire event!
What’s included:
This is your chance to support Whole Heart Health’s free little pantries and nutrition education programs while getting premium exposure in the community!
