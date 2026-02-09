River Town Racers

Hosted by

River Town Racers

About this event

1st Annual River Town Egg Hunt - from the water!

226 Weller St

Petaluma, CA 94952, USA

Adult
$25

18 and up

Youth
$15

(under 18)

Family
$40

Up to three watercraft entries per family, must include both youth and adult participants.

Pack of 10 Raffle Tickets
$25

Enjoy local classes, exciting summer camps, gift certificates, and many more favorites from beloved local businesses. Don’t miss out on these great opportunities to treat yourself and support local youth. Do not need to be present to win.

6 Raffle Tickets
$10

Enjoy local classes, exciting summer camps, gift certificates, and many more favorites from beloved local businesses. Don’t miss out on these great opportunities to treat yourself and support local youth. Do not need to be present to win.

1 Raffle Ticket
$2

Enjoy local classes, exciting summer camps, gift certificates, and many more favorites from beloved local businesses. Don’t miss out on these great opportunities to treat yourself and support local youth. Do not need to be present to win.

Add a donation for River Town Racers

$

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