1st Annual River Town Egg Hunt - from the water!

About this event
18 and up
(under 18)
Up to three watercraft entries per family, must include both youth and adult participants.
Enjoy local classes, exciting summer camps, gift certificates, and many more favorites from beloved local businesses. Don’t miss out on these great opportunities to treat yourself and support local youth. Do not need to be present to win.
Enjoy local classes, exciting summer camps, gift certificates, and many more favorites from beloved local businesses. Don’t miss out on these great opportunities to treat yourself and support local youth. Do not need to be present to win.
Enjoy local classes, exciting summer camps, gift certificates, and many more favorites from beloved local businesses. Don’t miss out on these great opportunities to treat yourself and support local youth. Do not need to be present to win.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!