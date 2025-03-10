The Great Spring Carnival

Save 33% on Pre-Sale Carnival Tickets! Take advantage of this limited-time offer and get more fun for less! A sheet of 15 tickets normally costs $30, but if you buy now, you’ll pay only $20—that’s a 33% savings! Pre-sale tickets are valid for any of the four days of the carnival, so you can use them whenever it’s most convenient for you. Why pay full price later when you can save now? Buy your pre-sale tickets today! Please note: All purchases are final. No refunds will be issued, including for inclement weather or any other circumstances.

