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Christ Church School

About this event

Sales closed

The Great Spring Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3300 Austin Pkwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479, USA

For The Love of Golf item
For The Love of Golf
$200

Starting bid

Ms. Ruthie - Toddler I


Basket Contents:

TPC Houston - Round of Golf for 4 Players with Cart ($400)

Official Masters Stanley Cup ($60)

Official Masters Hat

Official Masters Tote Bag

(12) Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls

Platypus Golf Case

Phone Mount

Golf Coffee Table Book

Neutrogena Sunscreen

Golf Themed Socks

Golf Tees


Actual Value: $700

Rainy Day In item
Rainy Day In
$75

Starting bid

Ms. Jean - Toddler II


Basket Contents:

Art Cart

String Lights

Umbrella

Crayons

Markers

Dot Markers

(3) Coloring Books

(4) Pixel Puzzles

USA Puzzle

Bracelet Making Kit

Knit Kit

Animal World Air Dry Clay Kit

Lego Building Kit

Play Doh Kit

Veggie Straws

Annie's Crackers


Actual Value: $200

Mom's Favorite Things item
Mom's Favorite Things
$100

Starting bid

Ms. Denise - Twos


Basket Contents:

Mugler Alien Extraintense Eau de Parfum 2oz Gift Set ($150)

Nails of America Gift Card ($100)

Dermalogica Expertise On The Go Kit ($89)

Beekman 1802 Milk RX Advanced Better Aging Wrinkle Serum ($72)

Beekman 1802 Milk Shake Facial Toner Mist

Fine'ry. Pistachio Please Eau de Parfum

Anya Energy B12 Supplement Drops

Capri Blue Coconut Santal Hand Cream

Clarins Mask Duo Set

Clean Skin Club XL Towels

Dashing Diva Glaze Gel Salon Mani Pedi Kit

MorrocanOil Luminous Finish Hairspray

Naturium Glow Getter Body Scrub

Necessaire The Body Wash Eucalyptus

Nest Vanilla Orchid & Almond 8oz Candle

Salt & Stone Saffron & Cedar Deodorant

Stanley 30oz Tumbler


Actual Value: $800

Sick Day Essentials item
Sick Day Essentials
$50

Starting bid

Ms. Maria/Ms. Elena - Twos


Basket Contents:

Infrared Thermometer

Beekeeper's Sore Throat Lollipops

Mommy's Bliss Immunity Drops

Zarbees Cough Syrup

Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution

Vicks VapoRub

Throat Numbing Spray

Motrin

Tylenol

Zyrtec

Kleenex

Lysol Wipes

Hand Sanitizer

Band Aids

Fever Cool Patches

Chicken Soup Mix


Actual Value: $200

Newborn Necessities item
Newborn Necessities
$50

Starting bid

Ms. Sara/Ms. Heather - Twos


Basket Contents:

(2) Books

Baby Sock Rattle Set

Muslin Baby Blanket

Baby Washcloths

Newborn Mittens

Baby Teether

Newborn Diapers

Honest Baby Wipes

Honest Body Wash & Lotion Duo

Aquaphor Baby 3-in-1 Diaper Rash Relief Cream

Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment


Actual Value: $140

Make Yourself At Home item
Make Yourself At Home
$80

Starting bid

Ms. Kristine/Ms. Kristie - Threes


Basket Contents:

Picnic Basket

Wooden Plate

Blue Gingham Picnic Blanket

100% Cotton Maison d'Hermine Cloth Napkins

100% Cotton Maison d'Hermine matching Apron

100% Cotton Tote Bag

La Jolie Muse Pomegranate & Pine Candle

Hotel Lemon Bergamot Sea Breeze Fragrance Oil

Glass Scalloped Edge Ice Cream Cups, Set of 6

Cooking Thermometer

Scrub Daddy Lemon Scent

Scrub Daddy Sink Holder

Scrub Daddy Damp Duster

(2) Bamboo Palm Brushes


Actual Value: $275

Fun In The Sun item
Fun In The Sun
$80

Starting bid

Ms. Julie/Ms. Char - Threes


Basket Contents:

Lack of Color Woven Hat ($149)

CFA Gift Card ($30)

Shade and Shore Tote Bag

40 oz Stanley Cup

(2) Yellow Stripe Towels

Sun Bum Sunscreen

Sun Bum Aloe

Handheld Fan

Waterproof Snack Pouch

Wet Bag for Swimwear

EOS Spf Chapstick

Banza Dive Rings

Banza Catch and Dive Toys

Bubbles

Beach Ball

Pool Noodle

Pool Float Lounge Chair

Lemonade Powder


Actual Value: $230

Summer Fun item
Summer Fun
$100

Starting bid

Ms. Jaime/Ms. Hilary - Fours


Basket Contents:

Pool Party Gift Card ($150)

Bogg Bag ($90)

Boys and Girls' Swim Goggles

Wet Bag for Swimwear

Sunscreen Applicator

Sunscreen

Refillable Water Balloons

Water Guns

Pool Floats

Pool Toys

Pool Noodle

Pool Towel

Bubbles

Candy


Actual Value: $350

Mom's Self Care Day item
Mom's Self Care Day
$150

Starting bid

Ms. Christy/Ms. Celina - Fours


Basket Contents:

Pink Bogg Bag ($90)

Trellis Spa at The Houstonian Gift Card ($50)

Dorado Nail Bar Gift Card ($40)

Maximiliano's/Alex's Kitchen Gift Card ($40)

Tans by Jaime Gift Card ($50 )

Sephora Gift Card ($25)

Amazon Gift Card ($25)

Medicube Zero Pore Pads

Grace &Stella Energizing Eye Masks

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Clean Face Towels

(2) Hair Claw Clips

5 Piece Makeup Brush Set

Magnesium Vanilla Bath Salts


Actual Value: $450

Family Game Night item
Family Game Night
$75

Starting bid

Ms. Bonnie/Ms. Beth - Bridge


Basket Contents:

(4) Star Cinema Movie Tickets

Popcorn Maker

Popcorn Containers

Popcorn

Candy

Game of Life

Zingo

Candy Land

Connect 4

Puzzles

Trouble

Junior Monopoly

Taco, Cat, Goat, Cheese, Pizza Game

Playing Cards


Actual Value: $190

Kitchen Fun item
Kitchen Fun
$85

Starting bid

Ms. Jaime/Ms. Missy - KG


Basket Contents:

7qt Sage Green CrockPot

CrockPot Cookbook

Cookbook Stand

Kitchen Towel

Graza Olive Oil

Maldon Sea Salt Flakes

Wooden Utensils

Marble Utensil Holder

Measuring Cups

Small Cutting Board

Salt and Pepper Shakers w/ Stand


Actual Value: $ 220

Sparkly Sippin" item
Sparkly Sippin"
$100

Starting bid

Ms. Jean (Toddler II) will use her incredible skills to create a custom cup for you!


Includes:

40 oz Stanley cup with or without handle (winner's choice)

Custom "sparkle" and design/name

Appetite Builder item
Appetite Builder
$100

Starting bid

Contents:

(5) Cheeky Monkey Entry and One Hour Play Passes

(2) BJ's Brewhouse $50 Gift Cards


Actual Value: $175

Fun 'n' Feast Package item
Fun 'n' Feast Package
$100

Starting bid

Contents:

(5) Frogs, Snails, & Fairy Tales Play Passes

(2) BJ's Brewhouse $50 Gift Cards


Actual Value: $195

Play 'n' Plate Package item
Play 'n' Plate Package
$125

Starting bid

Contents:

(2) Play Street Museum Open Play Admission

Play Street Museum Slime Gift Pass

Truck & Bus Memory Game

Little Beetles Memory Game

Ducky Soap

Chunkies Paint Sticks, Set of 12

(2) Parry's Pizza $25 Gift Cards

(2) Parry's Pizza Free Signature Pizza Coupon

(2) Parry's Pizza Free Knickerbocker Cheesy Bread Coupon

(2) Parry's Pizza Free High Line Fried Dough Coupon


Actual Value: $185

VIP Parking I item
VIP Parking I
$250

Starting bid

Reserved Prime Parking Spot with Personalized Sign For the Year (2026-2027)

VIP Parking II item
VIP Parking II
$250

Starting bid

Reserved Prime Parking Spot with Personalized Sign For the Year (2026-2027)

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