The Great Spring Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Ms. Ruthie - Toddler I
Basket Contents:
TPC Houston - Round of Golf for 4 Players with Cart ($400)
Official Masters Stanley Cup ($60)
Official Masters Hat
Official Masters Tote Bag
(12) Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls
Platypus Golf Case
Phone Mount
Golf Coffee Table Book
Neutrogena Sunscreen
Golf Themed Socks
Golf Tees
Actual Value: $700
Starting bid
Ms. Jean - Toddler II
Basket Contents:
Art Cart
String Lights
Umbrella
Crayons
Markers
Dot Markers
(3) Coloring Books
(4) Pixel Puzzles
USA Puzzle
Bracelet Making Kit
Knit Kit
Animal World Air Dry Clay Kit
Lego Building Kit
Play Doh Kit
Veggie Straws
Annie's Crackers
Actual Value: $200
Starting bid
Ms. Denise - Twos
Basket Contents:
Mugler Alien Extraintense Eau de Parfum 2oz Gift Set ($150)
Nails of America Gift Card ($100)
Dermalogica Expertise On The Go Kit ($89)
Beekman 1802 Milk RX Advanced Better Aging Wrinkle Serum ($72)
Beekman 1802 Milk Shake Facial Toner Mist
Fine'ry. Pistachio Please Eau de Parfum
Anya Energy B12 Supplement Drops
Capri Blue Coconut Santal Hand Cream
Clarins Mask Duo Set
Clean Skin Club XL Towels
Dashing Diva Glaze Gel Salon Mani Pedi Kit
MorrocanOil Luminous Finish Hairspray
Naturium Glow Getter Body Scrub
Necessaire The Body Wash Eucalyptus
Nest Vanilla Orchid & Almond 8oz Candle
Salt & Stone Saffron & Cedar Deodorant
Stanley 30oz Tumbler
Actual Value: $800
Starting bid
Ms. Maria/Ms. Elena - Twos
Basket Contents:
Infrared Thermometer
Beekeeper's Sore Throat Lollipops
Mommy's Bliss Immunity Drops
Zarbees Cough Syrup
Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution
Vicks VapoRub
Throat Numbing Spray
Motrin
Tylenol
Zyrtec
Kleenex
Lysol Wipes
Hand Sanitizer
Band Aids
Fever Cool Patches
Chicken Soup Mix
Actual Value: $200
Starting bid
Ms. Sara/Ms. Heather - Twos
Basket Contents:
(2) Books
Baby Sock Rattle Set
Muslin Baby Blanket
Baby Washcloths
Newborn Mittens
Baby Teether
Newborn Diapers
Honest Baby Wipes
Honest Body Wash & Lotion Duo
Aquaphor Baby 3-in-1 Diaper Rash Relief Cream
Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment
Actual Value: $140
Starting bid
Ms. Kristine/Ms. Kristie - Threes
Basket Contents:
Picnic Basket
Wooden Plate
Blue Gingham Picnic Blanket
100% Cotton Maison d'Hermine Cloth Napkins
100% Cotton Maison d'Hermine matching Apron
100% Cotton Tote Bag
La Jolie Muse Pomegranate & Pine Candle
Hotel Lemon Bergamot Sea Breeze Fragrance Oil
Glass Scalloped Edge Ice Cream Cups, Set of 6
Cooking Thermometer
Scrub Daddy Lemon Scent
Scrub Daddy Sink Holder
Scrub Daddy Damp Duster
(2) Bamboo Palm Brushes
Actual Value: $275
Starting bid
Ms. Julie/Ms. Char - Threes
Basket Contents:
Lack of Color Woven Hat ($149)
CFA Gift Card ($30)
Shade and Shore Tote Bag
40 oz Stanley Cup
(2) Yellow Stripe Towels
Sun Bum Sunscreen
Sun Bum Aloe
Handheld Fan
Waterproof Snack Pouch
Wet Bag for Swimwear
EOS Spf Chapstick
Banza Dive Rings
Banza Catch and Dive Toys
Bubbles
Beach Ball
Pool Noodle
Pool Float Lounge Chair
Lemonade Powder
Actual Value: $230
Starting bid
Ms. Jaime/Ms. Hilary - Fours
Basket Contents:
Pool Party Gift Card ($150)
Bogg Bag ($90)
Boys and Girls' Swim Goggles
Wet Bag for Swimwear
Sunscreen Applicator
Sunscreen
Refillable Water Balloons
Water Guns
Pool Floats
Pool Toys
Pool Noodle
Pool Towel
Bubbles
Candy
Actual Value: $350
Starting bid
Ms. Christy/Ms. Celina - Fours
Basket Contents:
Pink Bogg Bag ($90)
Trellis Spa at The Houstonian Gift Card ($50)
Dorado Nail Bar Gift Card ($40)
Maximiliano's/Alex's Kitchen Gift Card ($40)
Tans by Jaime Gift Card ($50 )
Sephora Gift Card ($25)
Amazon Gift Card ($25)
Medicube Zero Pore Pads
Grace &Stella Energizing Eye Masks
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Clean Face Towels
(2) Hair Claw Clips
5 Piece Makeup Brush Set
Magnesium Vanilla Bath Salts
Actual Value: $450
Starting bid
Ms. Bonnie/Ms. Beth - Bridge
Basket Contents:
(4) Star Cinema Movie Tickets
Popcorn Maker
Popcorn Containers
Popcorn
Candy
Game of Life
Zingo
Candy Land
Connect 4
Puzzles
Trouble
Junior Monopoly
Taco, Cat, Goat, Cheese, Pizza Game
Playing Cards
Actual Value: $190
Starting bid
Ms. Jaime/Ms. Missy - KG
Basket Contents:
7qt Sage Green CrockPot
CrockPot Cookbook
Cookbook Stand
Kitchen Towel
Graza Olive Oil
Maldon Sea Salt Flakes
Wooden Utensils
Marble Utensil Holder
Measuring Cups
Small Cutting Board
Salt and Pepper Shakers w/ Stand
Actual Value: $ 220
Starting bid
Ms. Jean (Toddler II) will use her incredible skills to create a custom cup for you!
Includes:
40 oz Stanley cup with or without handle (winner's choice)
Custom "sparkle" and design/name
Starting bid
Contents:
(5) Cheeky Monkey Entry and One Hour Play Passes
(2) BJ's Brewhouse $50 Gift Cards
Actual Value: $175
Starting bid
Contents:
(5) Frogs, Snails, & Fairy Tales Play Passes
(2) BJ's Brewhouse $50 Gift Cards
Actual Value: $195
Starting bid
Contents:
(2) Play Street Museum Open Play Admission
Play Street Museum Slime Gift Pass
Truck & Bus Memory Game
Little Beetles Memory Game
Ducky Soap
Chunkies Paint Sticks, Set of 12
(2) Parry's Pizza $25 Gift Cards
(2) Parry's Pizza Free Signature Pizza Coupon
(2) Parry's Pizza Free Knickerbocker Cheesy Bread Coupon
(2) Parry's Pizza Free High Line Fried Dough Coupon
Actual Value: $185
Starting bid
Reserved Prime Parking Spot with Personalized Sign For the Year (2026-2027)
Starting bid
Reserved Prime Parking Spot with Personalized Sign For the Year (2026-2027)
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