Maine Home Education Alliance

Hosted by

Maine Home Education Alliance

About this event

The Great State of Maine Homeschool Conference-2027

76 Community Dr

Augusta, ME 04330, USA

Early Bird - Family, 2-Day Pass
$95
Available until Feb 19

Early Bird pricing is available through February 19, 2027. This ticket is the best value for 2 adults with zero or more children OR 1 adult with 3 or more children. (Unmarried adult children, 21 and under, living with their parents, will be considered a child.)

Early Bird - One Adult, 2-Day Pass
$50
Available until Feb 19

Early Bird pricing is available through February 19, 2027.

Early Bird - One Child, 2-Day Pass
$15
Available until Feb 19

Early Bird pricing is available through February 19, 2027.

Family 2-Day Pass (Full Price Ticket)
$125
Available until Apr 23

Full price family pass from Feb 20-April 23, 2027

One Adult, 2-Day Pass (Full Price Ticket)
$65
Available until Apr 23

Full price pass for One Adult available from Feb 20-April 23, 2027

One Child, 2-Day Pass (Full Price Ticket)
$20
Available until Apr 23

Full price pass for One Child available from Feb 20-April 23, 2027

AT THE DOOR, One Adult, ONE day pass
$50

This is the at the door price for 1 day for 1 adult. This is not a 2-day pass.

AT THE DOOR, One Child, ONE day pass
$15

This is the at the door price for 1 day for 1 child. This is NOT a 2-day pass.

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