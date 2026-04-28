The Great State of Maine Homeschool Conference-2027

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About this event
Early Bird pricing is available through February 19, 2027. This ticket is the best value for 2 adults with zero or more children OR 1 adult with 3 or more children. (Unmarried adult children, 21 and under, living with their parents, will be considered a child.)
Early Bird pricing is available through February 19, 2027.
Early Bird pricing is available through February 19, 2027.
Full price family pass from Feb 20-April 23, 2027
Full price pass for One Adult available from Feb 20-April 23, 2027
Full price pass for One Child available from Feb 20-April 23, 2027
This is the at the door price for 1 day for 1 adult. This is not a 2-day pass.
This is the at the door price for 1 day for 1 child. This is NOT a 2-day pass.
$
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