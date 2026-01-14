The Greater Fort Lauderdale Diaper Bank

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Diaper Bank

FTLDiaperBank 2026 Birth, Baby and Beyond Health Expo Raffle items!

50/50 Cash Prize!
$10

Purchase tickets for a chance to win a cash prize. The prize pool consists of 50% of the total money collected from ticket sales, while the remaining 50% goes to the organizing group or charity.

Flamingo Gardens
$2

Enter to win two guest passes to Flamingo Gardens! (Valued at up to $48)

Brevard Zoo
$2

Enter to win two guest passes to the Brevard Zoo! (Valued at up to $73.90)

Crayola Experience Orlando
$2

Enter to win two tickets to the Crayola Experience Orlando! (Valued at $61.98)

The Florida Aquarium
$4

Enter to win general admission for four guests at The Florida Aquarium! (Value at $170)

Private Wine Class
$7

Enter to win a private wine class for up to 20 guests at Total Wine!

Rapids Water Park
$3

Enter to win 4 tickets to Rapids Water Park!

Florida Panthers Signed Hockey Puck
$2

Enter to win a hockey puck signed by Jesper Boqvist (#70), from the Florida Panthers!

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra
$2

Two tickets to the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra!

Kendra Scott - Elisa Necklace
$3

Elisa Necklace in Green Opal ($95 value)

Frost Science Crew Membership
$5

Unlimited visits for one year for two named cardholders plus two guests (any age) - Retail Value $179 -

We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym Davie (5 passes)
$4

5 Open Play passes to We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym in Davie. $90 value

Lunch @ Wings N Things
$2

$25 gift card/lunch for two at Wings N Things in Cooper City.

Dinner @ Wings N Things
$3

$50 gift card/dinner for two at Wings N Things in Cooper City.

Bone Appetit Leo
$2

Enter to win a basket of homemade dog treats, and more!

Bluefoot Pirate Adventures
$2

Enter to win 4 tickets to Bluefoot Pirate Adventures!

Texas Roadhouse
$2

Enter to win dinner for two at Texas Roadhouse!

