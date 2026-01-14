FTLDiaperBank 2026 Birth, Baby and Beyond Health Expo Raffle items!

Hosted by
About this raffle
Purchase tickets for a chance to win a cash prize. The prize pool consists of 50% of the total money collected from ticket sales, while the remaining 50% goes to the organizing group or charity.
Enter to win two guest passes to Flamingo Gardens! (Valued at up to $48)
Enter to win two guest passes to the Brevard Zoo! (Valued at up to $73.90)
Enter to win two tickets to the Crayola Experience Orlando! (Valued at $61.98)
Enter to win general admission for four guests at The Florida Aquarium! (Value at $170)
Enter to win a private wine class for up to 20 guests at Total Wine!
Enter to win 4 tickets to Rapids Water Park!
Enter to win a hockey puck signed by Jesper Boqvist (#70), from the Florida Panthers!
Two tickets to the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra!
Elisa Necklace in Green Opal ($95 value)
Unlimited visits for one year for two named cardholders plus two guests (any age) - Retail Value $179 -
5 Open Play passes to We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym in Davie. $90 value
$25 gift card/lunch for two at Wings N Things in Cooper City.
$50 gift card/dinner for two at Wings N Things in Cooper City.
Enter to win a basket of homemade dog treats, and more!
Enter to win 4 tickets to Bluefoot Pirate Adventures!
Enter to win dinner for two at Texas Roadhouse!
