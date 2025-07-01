The Greater Give Anniversary Raffle 2025

Well-Wishes
$10

1 Raffle Entry

Building Backer
$25
This includes 2 tickets

2 Raffle Entries, Digital Share Card

Super Supporter
$50
This includes 5 tickets

5 Raffle Entries, Greater Works Tee, Digital Share Card,

Committed Contributor
$100
This includes 8 tickets

8 Raffle Tickets, 2 Social recognition, 1 Grand Prize Entry GWG Shirt, Digital Share Card, Wellness Kit

Power Provider
$500
This includes 2 tickets

2 tickets to the Gala, 5-Grand Prize Entries, 10 Raffle Entries, VIP Recognition Website ( 6 months with Links) and Social recognition, Name on Shirt for Gala, Greater Works Merch, Wellness Kit, Digital Share Card, Wellness Session

Add a donation for The Greater Works Guild Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!