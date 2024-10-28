~ The greatest gift is.... LoVe! ~

Basket contains:
Made to wow brow kit
Eye shadow
Luxious eye lashes
Lash dryshampoo mascara refreshaner
Hyper real cleansing oil
Fix+
Translucent studio fix proset
Make Up brush
Mac makeup bag
Tea Party
$60
Starting bid
Basket contains:
Porcelain Tea Pot
Palmetto Fl Raw Honey
Pocas
Cholesterol Care Tea
Digest Tea
Caribbean Dreams
Moringa Mint Tea
Honey and Ginger
Green Tea and Mint
Lemon Grass
Dynasty
Ginseng
Mary Kay Pretty in Pink
$275
Starting bid
Basket contains:
Hand Silk Care Set
Carbon Clear Proof Mask
Hydrgel Eye Patches
Timewise repair set to go
Thinking of You Perfume
Eye Makeup Remover
Foundation Primer
Black waterproof eye liner
Lash Love Mascara
Matte Red Noir
Empower Lipstick
Makeup compact
2 blushes
6 mineral eye shadows
Mary Kay Magazine
+ 2 secret samples
Mielle Hair Pampering
$50
Starting bid
Assorted
Your Hair,
Our Mission.
Mielle is not just growing, it is transforming the future of hair care. With every new product, we aim to do more than meet your needs; we’re here to stay ahead of them.
Our mission is to bring you proactive, scalp-loving formulas that nourish, strengthen, and celebrate your unique hair journey. From hydration to scalp preservation, we’re redefining what it means to have healthy—so you can wear yours with confidence, every day.
GEMS Aromatherapy Candles
$125
Starting bid
Over 20 handmade candles for pleasure and relaxation
Gems T-shirt
3 Glases
1 aromatherapy oil
2 night stay at the Luxurious Downtown Tampa Hilton Hotel
$100 Capital grill gift card
$150 J Alexander dinner for two, appetizer and desert
1 bottle of wine
I love you honey!
$280
Starting bid
1 night stay at USF Embassy Suites with breakfast included
$80 0utback Gift Cards
It's a date! Wine tasting experience
$280
Starting bid
Private wine class and tasting experience
Venice and Verona Vacation
$4,495
Starting bid
This Experience for 2 Includes:
3 nights in a 4-star hotel in Venice city center
1-hour private romantic gondola ride
2 nights in a 4-star hotel in Verona city center
2.5-hour private Romeo and Juliet walking city tour
Luxurious Invicta Mens Watch
$100
Starting bid
Luxurious Invicta Mens Watch with waranty
Delicate 24 Gold Bath Jewelry for Her
$100
Starting bid
Box contains:
24K Dubai Gold Plated Earrings and Necklace Jewelry Set
Huge "I can do it! Ladies Basket
$180
Starting bid
1/2 Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap
Cute Sports Travel Duffel Bags with Shoe Compartment & Wet Pocket
100% Organic Cotton - Soft and Absorbent Workout Towel for Gym
Weight Lifting Gloves Gym Fitness Exercise Cycling Pull ups Microfiber Lightweight Breathable Non-Slip Silicone Padded Palm Grip Protection
Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Three-piece set of sports water bottles with graduation to monitor drinking.
Money saving challenge notebook
Bluetooth speaker with wireless charging pad and lights
Lashes
Ring light
Chick Phone case with bracelet
CapCana Dominican Republic Vacay
$3,350
Starting bid
Hyatt Ziva and Zilara Cap Cana
Enjoy a 4-night stay in a junior suite.
Hyatt Ziva and Zilara Cap Cana are twin luxury all-inclusive resorts located on the pristine beaches of the Dominican Republic. Hyatt Ziva caters to families, offering a variety of activities and amenities for all ages, including expansive pools, water parks, and diverse dining options. Hyatt Zilara, designed exclusively for adults, provides a serene and sophisticated atmosphere with elegant suites, gourmet restaurants, and a tranquil spa. Both resorts share access to stunning beachfront views, world-class service, and a vibrant entertainment scene, ensuring a memorable and indulgent Caribbean getaway for all guests.
Disney World Orlando Majical Vacation
$3,065
Starting bid
This Experience for 2 Includes:$500 Disney gift card redeemable toward admission, food, or souvenirs4-night stay in a standard guest room at the Hyatt Regency Grand CypressWinspire booking & concierge service
Nashville Unplugged!
$2,300
Starting bid
This Experience for 2 Includes:
Explore the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, with Hatch Show Print Tour and Historic RCA Studio B Tour
Ryman Auditorium Tour
3-night stay at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel or similar
Office Space
$75
Starting bid
Basket contains:
Printer,
Copy paper
Tape dispenser
Paper file holders
Pins and holder
Pen holder
Coffee mug
Black and good note pad
Netflix and Chill
$50
Starting bid
Basket includes:
$25 Mission BBQ Gift card
Over 20 full size and sharable snacks to include chips, candy, chocolate and popcorn. Sweet, spicy and sour combinations.
But, coffee first!
$50
Starting bid
2 bags of gourmet coffee
Coffee brewer
2 cups
4 packs of sharable Coffee snacks
O' Pamper Me Olay bath basket
$60
Starting bid
Basket contains:
XL Grey Robe
Olay Detoxifying Regenerating Cream Cleanser
Olay Regenerating Whip
2 Oil of Olay Make up Remover Wipes
2 Bath Mesh Sponges
Face care Mirror
Hair Wrap
Hair Band
Microfiber Towel
Mystery box "Gold"
$180
Starting bid
This secret box contains items valued at over $200!
Mystery box "silver"
$150
Starting bid
This secret box contains items valued at over $150!
Mystery box "red"
$150
Starting bid
This secret box contains items valued at over $150!
Gentleman's pamper kit
$40
Starting bid
Basket includes:
Flex true wireless earbuds
Redbox grooming essentials with travel case
Cremo barber grade shaving kit
Nautical exfoliating body sponges
Bklyn body essentials travel kit
Moore fragrance set
Hope tie
Cedar wood scented shower steamer
Skill center Notebook
Mr Bubbly
$160
Starting bid
