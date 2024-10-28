Sales closed

~ The greatest gift is.... LoVe! ~

Pick-up location

The Skills Center 5107 N 22nd St, Tampa, FL 33610

MAC Lets Make Up Basket item
MAC Lets Make Up Basket item
MAC Lets Make Up Basket item
MAC Lets Make Up Basket
$175

Starting bid

Basket contains: Made to wow brow kit Eye shadow Luxious eye lashes Lash dryshampoo mascara refreshaner Hyper real cleansing oil Fix+ Translucent studio fix proset Make Up brush Mac makeup bag
Tea Party item
Tea Party item
Tea Party item
Tea Party
$60

Starting bid

Basket contains: Porcelain Tea Pot Palmetto Fl Raw Honey Pocas Cholesterol Care Tea Digest Tea Caribbean Dreams Moringa Mint Tea Honey and Ginger Green Tea and Mint Lemon Grass Dynasty Ginseng
Mary Kay Pretty in Pink item
Mary Kay Pretty in Pink item
Mary Kay Pretty in Pink item
Mary Kay Pretty in Pink
$275

Starting bid

Basket contains: Hand Silk Care Set Carbon Clear Proof Mask Hydrgel Eye Patches Timewise repair set to go Thinking of You Perfume Eye Makeup Remover Foundation Primer Black waterproof eye liner Lash Love Mascara Matte Red Noir Empower Lipstick Makeup compact 2 blushes 6 mineral eye shadows Mary Kay Magazine + 2 secret samples
Mielle Hair Pampering item
Mielle Hair Pampering item
Mielle Hair Pampering item
Mielle Hair Pampering
$50

Starting bid

Assorted Your Hair, Our Mission. Mielle is not just growing, it is transforming the future of hair care. With every new product, we aim to do more than meet your needs; we’re here to stay ahead of them. Our mission is to bring you proactive, scalp-loving formulas that nourish, strengthen, and celebrate your unique hair journey. From hydration to scalp preservation, we’re redefining what it means to have healthy—so you can wear yours with confidence, every day.
GEMS Aromatherapy Candles item
GEMS Aromatherapy Candles item
GEMS Aromatherapy Candles item
GEMS Aromatherapy Candles
$125

Starting bid

Over 20 handmade candles for pleasure and relaxation Gems T-shirt 3 Glases 1 aromatherapy oil
All Pro Baskeball Training Kit item
All Pro Baskeball Training Kit item
All Pro Baskeball Training Kit item
All Pro Baskeball Training Kit
$200

Starting bid

Basket contains: Basketball SOLO beats headphones Cooling towel NIYIKOW Grip Strength Trainer SIMARI Breathable Workout Gloves COLD FACTOR Cooling Neck Towel-Chill Pad Lasts 5 Hours  Always remember adjustable bracelet
Well Seasoned item
Well Seasoned item
Well Seasoned item
Well Seasoned
$60

Starting bid

Basket contains: Badia Curry Badia Pepper Badia Mojo Marinade Badia Seasoned Salt Badia Sazon Tropical Badia Complete Seasoning Badia Garlic Kikkoman Soy Sauce Kitchen spatula and serving spoon
It's Our Anniversary item
It's Our Anniversary item
It's Our Anniversary item
It's Our Anniversary
$480

Starting bid

2 night stay at the Luxurious Downtown Tampa Hilton Hotel $100 Capital grill gift card $150 J Alexander dinner for two, appetizer and desert 1 bottle of wine
I love you honey! item
I love you honey! item
I love you honey! item
I love you honey!
$280

Starting bid

1 night stay at USF Embassy Suites with breakfast included $80 0utback Gift Cards
It's a date! Wine tasting experience item
It's a date! Wine tasting experience
$280

Starting bid

Private wine class and tasting experience
Venice and Verona Vacation item
Venice and Verona Vacation
$4,495

Starting bid

This Experience for 2 Includes: 3 nights in a 4-star hotel in Venice city center 1-hour private romantic gondola ride 2 nights in a 4-star hotel in Verona city center 2.5-hour private Romeo and Juliet walking city tour
Luxurious Invicta Mens Watch item
Luxurious Invicta Mens Watch item
Luxurious Invicta Mens Watch item
Luxurious Invicta Mens Watch
$100

Starting bid

Luxurious Invicta Mens Watch with waranty
Delicate 24 Gold Bath Jewelry for Her item
Delicate 24 Gold Bath Jewelry for Her item
Delicate 24 Gold Bath Jewelry for Her item
Delicate 24 Gold Bath Jewelry for Her
$100

Starting bid

Box contains: 24K Dubai Gold Plated Earrings and Necklace Jewelry Set
Huge "I can do it! Ladies Basket item
Huge "I can do it! Ladies Basket item
Huge "I can do it! Ladies Basket item
Huge "I can do it! Ladies Basket
$180

Starting bid

1/2 Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap Cute Sports Travel Duffel Bags with Shoe Compartment & Wet Pocket 100% Organic Cotton - Soft and Absorbent Workout Towel for Gym  Weight Lifting Gloves Gym Fitness Exercise Cycling Pull ups Microfiber Lightweight Breathable Non-Slip Silicone Padded Palm Grip Protection Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds Three-piece set of sports water bottles with graduation to monitor drinking. Money saving challenge notebook Bluetooth speaker with wireless charging pad and lights Lashes Ring light Chick Phone case with bracelet
CapCana Dominican Republic Vacay item
CapCana Dominican Republic Vacay
$3,350

Starting bid

Hyatt Ziva and Zilara Cap Cana Enjoy a 4-night stay in a junior suite. Hyatt Ziva and Zilara Cap Cana are twin luxury all-inclusive resorts located on the pristine beaches of the Dominican Republic. Hyatt Ziva caters to families, offering a variety of activities and amenities for all ages, including expansive pools, water parks, and diverse dining options. Hyatt Zilara, designed exclusively for adults, provides a serene and sophisticated atmosphere with elegant suites, gourmet restaurants, and a tranquil spa. Both resorts share access to stunning beachfront views, world-class service, and a vibrant entertainment scene, ensuring a memorable and indulgent Caribbean getaway for all guests.
Disney World Orlando Majical Vacation item
Disney World Orlando Majical Vacation item
Disney World Orlando Majical Vacation item
Disney World Orlando Majical Vacation
$3,065

Starting bid

This Experience for 2 Includes:$500 Disney gift card redeemable toward admission, food, or souvenirs4-night stay in a standard guest room at the Hyatt Regency Grand CypressWinspire booking & concierge service
Nashville Unplugged! item
Nashville Unplugged! item
Nashville Unplugged! item
Nashville Unplugged!
$2,300

Starting bid

This Experience for 2 Includes: Explore the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, with Hatch Show Print Tour and Historic RCA Studio B Tour Ryman Auditorium Tour 3-night stay at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel or similar
Office Space item
Office Space
$75

Starting bid

Basket contains: Printer, Copy paper Tape dispenser Paper file holders Pins and holder Pen holder Coffee mug Black and good note pad
Netflix and Chill item
Netflix and Chill
$50

Starting bid

Basket includes: $25 Mission BBQ Gift card Over 20 full size and sharable snacks to include chips, candy, chocolate and popcorn. Sweet, spicy and sour combinations.
But, coffee first! item
But, coffee first! item
But, coffee first! item
But, coffee first!
$50

Starting bid

2 bags of gourmet coffee Coffee brewer 2 cups 4 packs of sharable Coffee snacks
O' Pamper Me Olay bath basket item
O' Pamper Me Olay bath basket
$60

Starting bid

Basket contains: XL Grey Robe Olay Detoxifying Regenerating Cream Cleanser Olay Regenerating Whip 2 Oil of Olay Make up Remover Wipes 2 Bath Mesh Sponges Face care Mirror Hair Wrap Hair Band Microfiber Towel
Mystery box "Gold" item
Mystery box "Gold"
$180

Starting bid

This secret box contains items valued at over $200!
Mystery box "silver" item
Mystery box "silver"
$150

Starting bid

This secret box contains items valued at over $150!
Mystery box "red" item
Mystery box "red"
$150

Starting bid

This secret box contains items valued at over $150!
Gentleman's pamper kit item
Gentleman's pamper kit item
Gentleman's pamper kit item
Gentleman's pamper kit
$40

Starting bid

Basket includes: Flex true wireless earbuds Redbox grooming essentials with travel case Cremo barber grade shaving kit Nautical exfoliating body sponges Bklyn body essentials travel kit Moore fragrance set Hope tie Cedar wood scented shower steamer Skill center Notebook
Mr Bubbly item
Mr Bubbly item
Mr Bubbly
$160

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!