The GreenLight Gala- The Josh Place Annual Event (The Great Gatsby Theme)

204th & West Center Rd

Omaha, NE 68130, USA

Great Gatsby Gala for 1
$222

Enjoy the evening including dinner, speaker, auction and dance. (Eligible for write-off)

Table of 10
$2,200

Table for 10 people and One name entered into the Home Give Away! Enjoy the evening, including dinner, speaker, auction, and dance for your team or family!($1200 is write-off eligible)

Home Sweet Home for 5
$2,200

5 Gala Tickets PLUS 5 Names (same name or 5 different people) Entered Into The Give Away! All 5 people enjoy the evening, including dinner, speaker, auction, and dance. ($1200 is write-off eligible)

Gala and Raffle Ticket
$400

1 Seat and 1 Entry to the Home Give Away (save $44) ($200 is eligible for write-0ff)

Table of 5
$1,000

5 Gala Tickets -All 5 people enjoy the evening, including dinner, speaker, auction, and dance. ($1000 is write-off eligible)

