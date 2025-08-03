Sales closed

The Growing Ohana's 2025 Gala!

91-3257 Kualakai Pkwy

Ewa Beach, HI 96706, USA

General Admission
$100

1 Raffle Ticket
Dinner and Entertainment
Welcome Gift

VIP Admission
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

VIP Table Seating for two (2) people at the Annual Gala
Company logo is shown on the TGO website
4 Raffle Tickets
Recognition at the event as a VIP supporter

💚 $2,000 – Growth Champion
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Supports: General Operations & Volunteer Support

Helps cover meals, training, and background checks for 10 volunteers, or classroom materials for 20 keiki.

 Recognition:

  • 4 Gala tickets with preferred seating
  • Name in Gala slides + social media “Mahalo Monday” shout-out
  • Digital certificate of sponsorship + thank-you note from a volunteer
  • Recognition in post-event email to guests
  • Recognition on the website for 12 months
  • Personalized thank-you card from youth/volunteers
  • Photo collage of the participants they supported (emailed or framed)
  • Thank-you in Gala remarks (verbal + screen)


💜 $3,500 – EmpowerHER Partner
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Supports: EmpowerHER 3.0 – Women’s Empowerment & Entrepreneurship

Funds 3 women through a full EmpowerHER program cycle, including coaching, supplies, and product launch support.

 Recognition:

  • 3 Gala tickets, with preferred seating, 2 EmpowerHER graduation tickets
  • 1 handmade body product from a current EmpowerHER participant
  • Name or logo featured in EmpowerHER showcase signage
  • Dedicated thank-you shout-out in EmpowerHER graduation and post
  • Framed “Empowered by You” thank-you print signed by participants
  • Recognition on the website for 12 months
  • Personalized thank-you card from youth/volunteers
  • Photo collage of the participants they supported (emailed or framed)
  • Thank-you in Gala remarks (verbal + screen)


🌟 $5,000 – Hōkū Rising Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets


Supports: Teen-Led Leadership Camp for Ages 6–13

Provides stipends for 3 teen leaders, 1 weekly field trip, and weekly supplies for 30 keiki.

 Recognition:

  • 4 Gala tickets with VIP seating, 2 Hoku Rising Teen award celebration
  • Special invite to 2026 Hōkū Rising cultural Celebration
  • Custom video thank-you from teen leaders
  • Logo on youth program materials
  • Branded table sign at Gala dinner
  • Recognition on the website for 12 months
  • Personalized thank-you card from youth/volunteers
  • Photo collage of the participants they supported (emailed or framed)
  • Thank-you in Gala remarks (verbal + screen)



🌺 $7,000 – Keiki SHINE Champion
$7,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Supports: Preschool and Part-time Preschool Scholarships + School Supply Drives

Covers tuition assistance and school supplies for 5 keiki for an entire season of learning and growth.

 Recognition:

  • 8 Gala tickets with VIP seating
  • Name recognition on school supply distribution day banner
  • Invitation to attend at Ready-Set-Learn Fun Day
  • Hand-colored thank-you note from a preschooler
  • The company logo is shown on the TGO website for 12 months
  • Recognition on the website for 12 months
  • Personalized thank-you card from youth/volunteers
  • Photo collage of the participants they supported (emailed or framed)
  • Thank-you in Gala remarks (verbal + screen)


🌈 $10,000 – Ohana Visionary Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Supports: Multi-Program Capacity Building

Funds staffing, transportation, enrichment, and scholarships across 3 programs for 3–6 months.

 Recognition:

  • 10 Gala tickets + VIP reserved table
  • Logo on TGO wall and Gala welcome banner
  • Featured in on-stage remarks with sponsor story
  • Private brunch with the Executive Director and program attendees
  • Logo in all Gala-related press releases and social media
  • One custom commemorative gift (framed photo collage, branded merch, or seed packet box)
  • Named as “Visionary Sponsor” on website for 12 months
  • Recognition on the website for 12 months
  • Personalized thank-you card from youth/volunteers
  • Photo collage of the participants they supported (emailed or framed)
  • Thank-you in Gala remarks (verbal + screen)


