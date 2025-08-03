The Growing Ohana's 2025 Gala!

Supports: Multi-Program Capacity Building

Funds staffing, transportation, enrichment, and scholarships across 3 programs for 3–6 months.

Recognition:

10 Gala tickets + VIP reserved table

Logo on TGO wall and Gala welcome banner

Featured in on-stage remarks with sponsor story

Private brunch with the Executive Director and program attendees

Logo in all Gala-related press releases and social media

One custom commemorative gift (framed photo collage, branded merch, or seed packet box)

Named as “Visionary Sponsor” on website for 12 months

Recognition on the website for 12 months

Personalized thank-you card from youth/volunteers

Photo collage of the participants they supported (emailed or framed)