The Growing Ohana's 2025 Gala!

1 Raffle Ticket
Dinner and Entertainment
Welcome Gift
VIP Table Seating for two (2) people at the Annual Gala
Company logo is shown on the TGO website
4 Raffle Tickets
Recognition at the event as a VIP supporter
Supports: General Operations & Volunteer Support
Helps cover meals, training, and background checks for 10 volunteers, or classroom materials for 20 keiki.
Supports: EmpowerHER 3.0 – Women’s Empowerment & Entrepreneurship
Funds 3 women through a full EmpowerHER program cycle, including coaching, supplies, and product launch support.
Supports: Teen-Led Leadership Camp for Ages 6–13
Provides stipends for 3 teen leaders, 1 weekly field trip, and weekly supplies for 30 keiki.
Supports: Preschool and Part-time Preschool Scholarships + School Supply Drives
Covers tuition assistance and school supplies for 5 keiki for an entire season of learning and growth.
Supports: Multi-Program Capacity Building
Funds staffing, transportation, enrichment, and scholarships across 3 programs for 3–6 months.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!