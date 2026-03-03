2026 The Growing Place School Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value: $360.
Starting bid
Value: $250. Date: March 27-29 at Arsht Center & April 3 at Kravis Center. Elevate your next date night with the magic of live performance. This $250 gift certificate invites you to witness the power and grace of the Miami City Ballet at your choice of venue. From the fiery contemporary choreography of the Spring Mixes to the classic brilliance of masterworks like Jewels, this is your ticket to a world-class cultural experience.
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Value $110. One year membership for two adults and all children in the household including:
-Free museum admission for 12 months
-Invitations to exhibit previews and special events
-10% off at the PAMM shop and Verde restaurant
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Value $50. An independent bookstore based in Miami, with nearly an author event everyday, with locations in Coral Gables, Miami Beach, The Bal Harbour Shops, Miami International Airport, and The Studios of Key West. The Cafe at Books & Books is located at The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts and at the Coral Gables location.
Starting bid
Value $50. An independent bookstore based in Miami, with nearly an author event everyday, with locations in Coral Gables, Miami Beach, The Bal Harbour Shops, Miami International Airport, and The Studios of Key West. The Cafe at Books & Books is located at The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts and at the Coral Gables location.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Value $100. Strada in the Grove is a corner of Coconut Grove where customers will experience authentic old world flavors and traditions, while merging themselves in a vintage yet contemporary ambiance. Our concept blends classic Italian food with regional recipes.
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$160 value. 4 tickets to any remaining show in the Musical Theatre for Young Audiences series. Eligible productions include: Into the Woods Jr. (March 7-15); Miss Nelson is Missing (March 31-April 24); and The Wizard of Oz (July 2-25).
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Value - priceless. Signed autographed poster from Florida Panthers defenseman and alternate captain,
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Value $350. Capture beautiful family memories with an outdoor mini photography session by Diana Vilskaya of Tulips Photography. This 25-minute session in Coral Gables or Key Biscayne is for up to five family members and includes your choice of 12 professionally color-corrected digital images. Expires: September 30, 2026, not available on Sundays or holidays.
Starting bid
$50 value.
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$600 value. Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store. Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Starting bid
$300 value. Enjoy a $300 gift card to Rudy Santayana Designs, known for its distinctive, handcrafted jewelry that blends bold design with timeless elegance. Discover unique pieces that make a statement and elevate any collection.
Generously donated by the Santayana family.
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$92 value. Women's tie dyed hat, drink tumbler, and Sebastian onesie (size 18 months) from All Canes.
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Value $70. This is a fun, children's drone featuring customizable and colorful lighting and a 720P camera, which can record the flight from a first-person perspective.
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$235 value. Enjoy Sana Skin Studio’s signature SuperGlow Facial, a relaxing, non-invasive 80-min treatment that lifts, smooths, and deeply nourishes the skin. Designed to boost circulation and enhance your natural glow, this facial leaves your complexion refreshed, radiant, and revitalized.
Starting bid
$235 value. Enjoy Sana Skin Studio’s signature SuperGlow Facial, a relaxing, non-invasive 80-min treatment that lifts, smooths, and deeply nourishes the skin. Designed to boost circulation and enhance your natural glow, this facial leaves your complexion refreshed, radiant, and revitalized.
Starting bid
$169 value. Experience a 50-minute customized facial at Silver Mirror Facial Bar. This results-driven treatment includes 10–12 expert steps tailored to your skin’s unique needs, leaving your complexion refreshed, radiant, and glowing.
Starting bid
$150 value. Experience a custom 1-hour Signature Deep Hydration Facial by Tatiana Ramirez, Medical Esthetician & Permanent Makeup Professional at Divina Beauty. This personalized treatment deeply nourishes and revitalizes your skin, leaving it soft, radiant, and refreshed.
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$100 value. From the Heart Studios turns your child’s art, awards, and other memories into stunning hardcover books! Celebrate creativity, don’t bury it in a box.
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Generously donated by the Dusharm family.
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$120 value. Enjoy a month of fun, music, and movement at Silly Monkey Playhouse! Class pass includes one month (4 classes) of Music & Playground classes (45 minutes each) designed especially for little ones ages 6 months to 3 years. New families only. Expires: August 31, 2026.
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$150 value. Enjoy a gift card to Uchi Miami, founded by James Beard Award‑winning Chef Tyson Cole. “Uchi,” meaning “house” in Japanese, offers elevated, non-traditional Japanese cuisine with signature tastings, sushi, and seasonal omakase.
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$500 value. 2 tickets to the May 24, 2026 home game versus Philadelphia Union. Section C119, Row 14, Seats 11 and 12 (club level).
Starting bid
$500 value. 2 tickets to the October 14, 2026 home game versus New York City FC. Section C119, Row 14, Seats 11 and 12 (club level).
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$60 value. If you love the look of a bronzed glow, without spending time in tanning beds or out in the sun, come to City Glow Florida to get that flawless tan.
Starting bid
$60 value. If you love the look of a bronzed glow, without spending time in tanning beds or out in the sun, come to City Glow Florida to get that flawless tan.
Starting bid
$60 value. If you love the look of a bronzed glow, without spending time in tanning beds or out in the sun, come to City Glow Florida to get that flawless tan.
Starting bid
$60 value. If you love the look of a bronzed glow, without spending time in tanning beds or out in the sun, come to City Glow Florida to get that flawless tan.
Starting bid
$60 value. If you love the look of a bronzed glow, without spending time in tanning beds or out in the sun, come to City Glow Florida to get that flawless tan.
Starting bid
$100 value. 4 baseline reserved tickets to a 2026 Miami Marlins home game.
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$375 value. Learn everything you knead to sourdough - perfection not required! Host an at-your-home sourdough class for 5 in Miami.
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$150 value. Valid for 5 yoga or Pilates classes.
Starting bid
$150 value. A Family Membership to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, offering a year of access to one of South Florida’s most beautiful botanical gardens, with lush landscapes, seasonal exhibits, and family-friendly events. Membership is for Two Adults and Four Children (16 years or younger)
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$150 value. $150 towards Botox from Derm 360, Dr. Kristin Haushalter.
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$300 value.
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$200 value. Flawless by Melissa Fox offers premier beauty and wellness services to help you look and feel your best.
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$110 value. 4 tickets to Zoo Miami.
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$300 value. Enjoy a one-week training session for two people at Hybrid Fitness, an athletic facility focused on helping individuals move better, get stronger, and train like an athlete. Participants will experience semi-private sessions with professionally programmed workouts combining strength training, conditioning, plyometric, and functional movement to build strength, speed, and overall fitness.
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$75 value. $75 towards any item of clothing on the website (www.belasolclothing.com) BelaSol's mission is to design flattering yet functional, chic yet comfortable, and sexy yet sun-safe clothing. Combining cutting-edge design with advanced and sustainable fabrics offering the best protection against UV damage, BelaSol is here to make sure you can enjoy the sun in style without worrying about its harmful rays. Sun safe options for women, men, and kids.
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$350 value. Capture beautiful family memories with a photography session from Growing Place School mom, Erika Luciani of Erika Luciani Photography. This package includes a 1.5-hour family photo session at the location of your choice.
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$250 value. $250 to use towards luxury dry cleaning services, textile repairs, or alterations. Grove Cleaners is dedicated to treating each piece delicately and with utmost attention.
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$750 value. Valid for one session of TGPS Summer Camp. TGPS Summer Camp offers a fun and enriching experience for currently enrolled students ages 1 to 5. Each week is inspired by engaging literary themes, sparking imagination as campers enjoy summer adventures with friends. In addition to themed activities, learners participate in tennis, dance, art, music, creative crafts, and more, making every day a new opportunity to learn, play, and grow.
Starting bid
$750 value. Valid for one session of TGPS Summer Camp. TGPS Summer Camp offers a fun and enriching experience for currently enrolled students ages 1 to 5. Each week is inspired by engaging literary themes, sparking imagination as campers enjoy summer adventures with friends. In addition to themed activities, learners participate in tennis, dance, art, music, creative crafts, and more, making every day a new opportunity to learn, play, and grow.
Starting bid
Value $150. Private in-home one-on-one Pilates or yoga class taught by Growing Place mom Jayme Chomat, a certified instructor who teaches at Pinecrest Pilates, Pilates Strong, and Casa Vinyasa.
Starting bid
$100 value. Discover a curated selection of designer swimwear, resortwear, and accessories at Nic Del Mar Boutique in Coral Gables. Perfect for your next getaway!
Starting bid
$200 value. Spark creativity with a fun and engaging art party for up to five kids at your home or a location of your choice, led by Growing Place mom and art educator Lily Villalba. Includes 45 minutes of art activities plus 30 minutes for setup and cleanup; date and activity are flexible.
Mrs. Lily Villaba is an experienced art educator with a bachelor’s in architectural design, a master’s in art education, and over 13 years spent inspiring creativity and artistic growth in students of all ages. She teaches elementary art and serves as a Curriculum Support Specialist for Miami‑Dade County Public Schools, mentoring new visual arts teachers. Explore her creative journey on Instagram @VillalbArtRoom.
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$150 value. Dine at Fratellino Ristorante, a Coral Gables favorite serving classic Italian dishes crafted with love and tradition.
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$185 value. Beautiful basket by Catherine Owen design featuring hand painted baby shoes and a set of 4 embroidered linen napkins.
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$600 value. Two tickets to the Faena Theater's newest show, "Obsession," including a glass of wine or champagne.
Faena Theater unveils OBSESSION a bold new original live production at the iconic Faena Theater, presented by Faena Live in collaboration with the performance art collective Quixotic, ushering in the next chapter of the venue’s celebrated live programming.
Within the theater’s gilded embrace, luminous performers glide with hypnotic elegance - bodies bending, dissolving into shadow, then reemerging in fractured light. Colors shimmer and collide as fantasy blurs with reality. The audience becomes part of a living tableau where temptation pulses, mystery lingers, and every beat, breath, and movement draws you deeper into the spell.
Starting bid
$200 value. Treat your child to two days of Spring or Summer Camp at N.O.L. Kids Academy, a natural and organic environment where kids from 2 years old can practice languages with fun! Valid at Miami and Pincecrest locations.
Starting bid
$200 value. One month of after-school language classes at N.O.L. Kids Academy in Spanish, French, Mandarin, or Italian. Weekly 1-hour sessions use fun, immersive methods with native teachers, helping kids ages 2+ build skills while playing, exploring, and connecting with friends. Valid at Miami and Pinecrest locations.
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$110 value. Receive one loaf of freshly baked bread each week for 12 weeks from Joanna’s Marketplace, a South Florida favorite for over 30 years.
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$40 value. One toddler group class for children ages 18 months to 4 years.
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$70 value. One 60 minute private piano lesson for ages 5 to adult.
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$80 value. The Poppet Project is an intentionally unstructured children’s drop-in art, craft and science studio. It is open all day for you to design, tinker, create, and explore with your children.
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$115 value. Luxurious haircare gift set including OI Hair Butter, OI Souffle, and Naturaltech Calming Shampoo by Davines.
Starting bid
$115 value. Luxurious haircare gift set including OI Hair Butter, OI Souffle, and Naturaltech Calming Shampoo by Davines.
Starting bid
$115 value. Luxurious haircare gift set including OI Hair Butter, OI Souffle, and Naturaltech Calming Shampoo by Davines.
Starting bid
$115 value. Luxurious haircare gift set including OI Hair Butter, OI Souffle, and Naturaltech Calming Shampoo by Davines.
Starting bid
$115 value. Luxurious haircare gift set including OI Hair Butter, OI Souffle, and Naturaltech Calming Shampoo by Davines.
Starting bid
$400 Value.
Starting bid
$100 value. Dine at one of Major Food Group’s acclaimed restaurants. A globally recognized hospitality company, MFG is known for creating iconic dining destinations and elevated culinary experiences. This gift card can be used at MFG locations including Carbone Miami, Dirty French Steakhouse Miami, Contessa Miami, Sadelle's, Chateau ZZ's, and HaSalon.
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$110 value. This voucher entitles the bearer to 3 complimentary doggie daycare sessions at Paws Up Miami, including free pick up and drop off. Each day is full of personalized care, balanced play, and cozy rest in a safe, small group environment.
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$150 value. This voucher entitles the bearer to 3 nights of luxury dog boarding at Paws Up Miami. Paws Up Miami provides small group, personalized care that ensures that your pup feels right at home in a calm, safe environment. Voucher includes free pick up and drop off.
Starting bid
$105 value. The ultimate Coral Gables gift basket from Bliss Imprints in Coral Gables, featuring a stylish Gables tote, matching Gables pouch, a wireless speaker, and a luxurious diffuser. Perfect for gifting or treating yourself with a curated collection of premium items from this local favorite.
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$75 value. Pamper your furry friend with a luxury dog basket from Miami's Best Pet featuring organic treats, chews, and food.
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$150 value. Atchana’s Homegrown Thai is Coconut Grove’s coolest culinary adventure. From cooking with only locally grown herbs and spices sourced from the Redlands, to building the bar with reclaimed greenheart wood from Grove Bay Marina and Dinner Key, Atchana’s Homegrown is all about keeping it real.
Starting bid
$75 value. Dinner for two; alcohol, tax, and gratuity not included. The cuisine is clean and rustic, with tapas shaped by Mediterranean, Spanish, and South American influences. Nearly 400 wines are featured on the wine list.
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$290 value. Products include: Core R+Co Line Gemstone Color Shampoo; Gemstone Color Conditioner; High Dive Moisture Shine Cream; On a Cloud Baobab Oil Repair Splash-On Styler; Death Valley Dry Shampoo; R+Co Bleu Primary Color Masque; R+Co Bleu Lifestyle Hair Spray. R+Co is a collective of some of the most-forward thinking hairstylists in the industry, creating products designed to deliver editorial looks and high-performance results. The brand blends luxury ingredients, modern formulations, and fashion-inspired packaging to support both creative styling and healthy hair.
Starting bid
$208 value. Products include: Legendary Dream Hair Shampoo; Legendary Dram Hair Conditioner; First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo; Antisocial Overnight Bond-Building Dry Hair Mask; Expensive Amla Oil Hi-Shine Topcoat; Best Interest Deep Repair Air-Dry Styler. At home products with salon quality results. Our products are designed by experts, and formulated with everything you need (and nothing you don't). We're committed to clean, innovative, hair-nourishing formulas, guaranteed to give you healthy hair first, and uncomplicated styles always.
Starting bid
$269 value. Two 30 minute private lessons and two 45 minutes group classes at Fred Astaire Dance Studio Coral Gables. No partner required!
Starting bid
$269 value. Two 30 minute private lessons and two 45 minutes group classes at Fred Astaire Dance Studio Coral Gables. No partner required!
Starting bid
$269 value. Two 30 minute private lessons and two 45 minutes group classes at Fred Astaire Dance Studio Coral Gables. No partner required!
Starting bid
$60 value. Parent Provisions hand printed cotton bags have a waterproof liner with 4 interior pockets and include: 2 diapers packaged in disposable covers (wrap and toss the dirty one!), 1 organic onesie, 28 wipes, 1 changing pad, 1 organic muslin burp cloth, 1 tube A&D ointment, 1 waterproof tearaway bag, 1 hand sanitizer.
Starting bid
$60 value. Parent Provisions hand printed cotton bags have a waterproof liner with 4 interior pockets and include: 2 diapers packaged in disposable covers (wrap and toss the dirty one!), 1 organic onesie, 28 wipes, 1 changing pad, 1 organic muslin burp cloth, 1 tube A&D ointment, 1 waterproof tearaway bag, 1 hand sanitizer.
Starting bid
$245 value. Exquisitely crafted handmade Cleopatra Bonbon cocktail pendant charm in 22k gold on gold chain.
Starting bid
$500 value. CE Ferulic® with 15% L-Ascorbic Acid ($185), SKINCEUTICALS- Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 ($155), SKINCEUTICALS- PTIOX PEPTIDE SERUM ($150), SKINCEUTICALS- VANITY CASE ($10)
Starting bid
$70 value. Enjoy a memorable family outing at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, one of Miami’s most beautiful historic waterfront estates. This Family Pass for 2 adults and 2 children invites you to explore the stunning villa and lush European-inspired gardens together.
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$250 value. An elevated dining and cocktail experience. Refined. Approachable. Intentional.
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$1300 Dental exam, dental cleaning, full set of X-rays, and an In-Office Opalescence Whitening System
Join us at our state-of-the-art dental office for a comprehensive dental cleaning, thorough dental exam, and a full set of X-rays, all designed to ensure your oral health is at its best. But that’s not all—indulge in our in-house Opalescence teeth whitening system for a dazzling, brighter smile!
Plus, enjoy the added comfort of complimentary nitrous oxide with all our services, making your experience as relaxing and pain-free as possible.
Starting bid
$300 value. Enjoy a curated selection of six exceptional wines from renowned Napa Valley producers, including bottles from Robert Mondavi Winery, Akrasia Cellars, St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery, Brandlin Estate, and Hindsight Wines. This collection features a balanced mix of elegant Cabernet Sauvignons and crisp Sauvignon Blancs—perfect for entertaining, gifting, or savoring a taste of Napa at home.
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$150 value. Haircut and conditioner
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Value $250. Explore a full selection of seafood delights at Holy Crab Delivery! From fresh crab legs to the perfect seafood sides, shop all your favorites for a delicious feast delivered to your door.
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Value $200.
Watch the Miami Heat take on the Washington Wizards on Saturday April 4, 2026 at 3:00 PM. Section 318.
Generously donated by the Perez Family.
Starting bid
Value $200.
4 tickets to Heat vs. Celtics on 4/1. Section 301, Row 2, Seats 11-14.
Generously donated by the Goehring Family.
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Gift certificate for a spray tan or Brazilian wax. S+B is a one-stop shop to prepare for any vacation, wedding, red carpet event — or to simply feel like your best self. We’re extremely passionate about providing exceptional services in beautiful, upbeat, and welcoming spaces that make your appointment something to look forward to. Located on Ponce de Leon Blvd in Coral Gables.
Starting bid
$400 value. Experience the magic of the ocean with four single-day tickets to SeaWorld Orlando! From the heart-pounding thrills of world-class rollercoasters to the wonder of up-close marine life encounters, this is the perfect opportunity to create unforgettable memories. Whether you're exploring the icy reaches of Antarctica or visiting Sesame Street Land, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Blackout dates may apply.
Starting bid
$595 value. Host an exclusive shopping experience for up to 20 guests at the ALC Miami store. Your private shopping event includes: a complimentary ALC piece valued at $595, selected at your private event; exclusive access to the store during your event; one-on-one styling with the ALC team; 20% off purchases for all guests.
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$179 value. Unlimited visits for one year for two named cardholders plus two guests. Also includes discounted parking, laser shows, and camps.
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$140 value. A variety of coffee bags from a local Miami roaster, Colonial Coffee Roasters. Includes an assortment of freshly roasted 1lb bags of single origin whole beans, grounded, and espresso beans! Generously donated by Aguirre Family
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$145 value. Enjoy a full year of outdoor fun with a Family Membership to Pinecrest Gardens! This membership includes admission for two adults and up to three children and access to the popular Splash ‘n Play area. Explore beautiful botanical gardens, walking paths, seasonal events, and family-friendly activities all year long.
Starting bid
$114 value. An Artkive Box shipped to you
A label to return the art
Your art professionally photographed
A book proof created for your review
A hardcover book printed and shipped
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$800 value. Experience the joy and strategy of American Mahjong with an exclusive, three-hour private Mahj 101 lesson for up to eight guests, hosted at the location of your choosing.
Guided by Mahj in Miami, guests will be introduced to the timeless foundations of the game — including understanding the NJML card, dealing, the Charleston, and the pathway to a winning hand. For many, this session concludes with the unforgettable moment of calling out “Mahjong!” for the very first time.
Starting bid
$625 value. Two month membership to Kick Martial Arts Studio with Master Derek Pascul!
Starting bid
$625 value. Two month membership to Kick Martial Arts Studio with Master Derek Pascul!
Starting bid
4 tickets
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