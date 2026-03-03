2026 The Growing Place School Silent Auction

$200 value. Spark creativity with a fun and engaging art party for up to five kids at your home or a location of your choice, led by Growing Place mom and art educator Lily Villalba. Includes 45 minutes of art activities plus 30 minutes for setup and cleanup; date and activity are flexible.





Mrs. Lily Villaba is an experienced art educator with a bachelor’s in architectural design, a master’s in art education, and over 13 years spent inspiring creativity and artistic growth in students of all ages. She teaches elementary art and serves as a Curriculum Support Specialist for Miami‑Dade County Public Schools, mentoring new visual arts teachers. Explore her creative journey on Instagram @VillalbArtRoom.