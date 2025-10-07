The Grown and Chill HBCWU Alumni Social

131 N Allison Ave

Xenia, OH 45385, USA

General Admission
$20

Enjoy admission to the event and complimentary appetizers, available while supplies last.

Group Vibe Table
$125
Gather your crew and elevate your experience with a reserved Group Vibe Table! Enjoy guaranteed seating for your party, complimentary appetizers, and the perfect setup to mix, mingle, and groove together all night long. A limited number of tables are available, so reserve yours early!

Grown Experience Sponsor
$350
For those who appreciate style, connection, and community impact.
Includes:

  • Logo placement on event signage, digital promotions, and social media
  • Recognition during the event with an opportunity to offer brief remarks to attendees
  • 4 complimentary tickets
Vibe Sponsor
$250
Perfect for alumni, small businesses, and partners who bring the energy and help shape the atmosphere.
Includes:

  • Logo featured on select digital materials and event signage
  • Recognition on social media
  • 2 complimentary tickets
Chill Sponsor
$150

A great way to support the event and stay connected to the Wilberforce spirit.
Includes:

  • Name or logo displayed near appetizer or bar areas
  • Recognition on event social media
  • 1 complimentary ticket
Supporter
$100

Show your Wilberforce pride and back the cause.
Includes:

  • Name listed as a Supporter on event materials and social media
