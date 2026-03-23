The Growth Center I. Inc.

Offered by

The Growth Center I. Inc.

About the memberships

The Growth Center I. Inc.'s Memberships

Community Supporter
$15

Renews monthly

Investment: $15/month or $150/year

Ideal for: Individuals, parents, and community supporters

Benefits:

  • Monthly wellness newsletter & digital resources
  • Access to toolkits (breathwork, mindfulness, SEL practices)
  • Early access to events and programs
  • Community recognition
Wellness Circle Member
$25

Renews monthly

Investment: $25/month or $250/year

Ideal for: Individuals committed to personal wellness and growth

Includes all Supporter benefits PLUS:

  • Exclusive virtual wellness sessions
  • Discounts on events and workshops
  • Invitations to wellness circles and group experiences
  • Priority program registration
Empowerment Partners
$50

Renews monthly

Investment: $50/month or $500/year

Ideal for: Mentors, professionals, and community leaders

Includes all previous benefits PLUS:

  • Invitations to networking events (Business Mixer, leadership gatherings)
  • Opportunities to collaborate or facilitate workshops
  • Featured spotlight on Growth Center platforms
  • Access to leadership and engagement opportunities
Legacy/Impact Member
$100

No expiration

Investment: $100+/month or $1,000+/year
Ideal for: High-level supporters, donors, and advocates

Includes all previous benefits PLUS:

  • VIP event access and recognition
  • Invitation to annual impact briefings
  • Exclusive updates on program growth and expansion
  • Recognition as a key community supporter
Corporate/Community Membership
$1,500

Renews monthly

Investment: $1,500–$5,000/year
Ideal for: Businesses, schools, agencies, and organizations

Benefits:

  • Wellness trainings for staff or participants
  • Co-branding and visibility opportunities
  • Vendor and sponsorship priority at events
  • Customized workshops (mental health, youth development, leadership)
  • Recognition across Growth Center platforms
Youth Ambassador Membership
$5

Renews monthly

Investment: Free – $5/month (sponsored options available)
Ages: 12–17 (Junior Ambassadors) | 16–26 (Ambassadors)

Purpose:
To create a pipeline for youth leadership, mentorship, and personal development through structured engagement and support.

Benefits:

  • Access to youth programs (Mindful Decisions, Peer Mentor Program)
  • Leadership development and training opportunities
  • Community service and volunteer hours
  • Access to wellness tools and safe spaces
  • Invitations to youth-focused events and retreats
  • Opportunities to earn stipends (select programs)
  • Pathway into advanced roles (Peer Mentor, Program Leader)

Additional Opportunities:

  • Certification support (Youth Mental Health First Aid, CPR, etc.)
  • Participation in retreats and immersive experiences
  • College and career readiness exposure
  • Creative expression platforms (art, music, spoken word)

Sponsor a Youth Option:
Adult members can directly sponsor youth participation, creating a powerful community impact loop.

Sponsor a Youth
$60

Valid until April 16, 2027

Sponsor a Youth Option:
Adult members directly sponsor youth participation, creating a powerful community impact loop.


Investment: $60.00 (Youth Annual membership)
Ages: 12–17 (Junior Ambassadors) | 16–26 (Ambassadors)

Purpose:
To create a pipeline for youth leadership, mentorship, and personal development through structured engagement and support.

Benefits:

  • Access to youth programs (Mindful Decisions, Peer Mentor Program)
  • Leadership development and training opportunities
  • Community service and volunteer hours
  • Access to wellness tools and safe spaces
  • Invitations to youth-focused events and retreats
  • Opportunities to earn stipends (select programs)
  • Pathway into advanced roles (Peer Mentor, Program Leader)

Additional Opportunities:

  • Certification support (Youth Mental Health First Aid, CPR, etc.)
  • Participation in retreats and immersive experiences
  • College and career readiness exposure
  • Creative expression platforms (art, music, spoken word)
Family Wellness Membership
$40

Renews monthly

Investment: $40/month or $400/year

Ideal for: Families seeking shared wellness experiences

Benefits:

  • Access for up to 4 family members
  • Family-centered wellness workshops and activities
  • Discounts on family retreats
  • Priority access to family retreats and events
  • Tools for communication, emotional regulation, and connection at home
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