The Growth Center I. Inc.'s Memberships

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Investment: $15/month or $150/year
Ideal for: Individuals, parents, and community supporters
Benefits:
Renews monthly
Investment: $25/month or $250/year
Ideal for: Individuals committed to personal wellness and growth
Includes all Supporter benefits PLUS:
Renews monthly
Investment: $50/month or $500/year
Ideal for: Mentors, professionals, and community leaders
Includes all previous benefits PLUS:
No expiration
Investment: $100+/month or $1,000+/year
Ideal for: High-level supporters, donors, and advocates
Includes all previous benefits PLUS:
Renews monthly
Investment: $1,500–$5,000/year
Ideal for: Businesses, schools, agencies, and organizations
Benefits:
Renews monthly
Investment: Free – $5/month (sponsored options available)
Ages: 12–17 (Junior Ambassadors) | 16–26 (Ambassadors)
Purpose:
To create a pipeline for youth leadership, mentorship, and personal development through structured engagement and support.
Benefits:
Additional Opportunities:
Sponsor a Youth Option:
Adult members can directly sponsor youth participation, creating a powerful community impact loop.
Valid until April 16, 2027
Sponsor a Youth Option:
Adult members directly sponsor youth participation, creating a powerful community impact loop.
Investment: $60.00 (Youth Annual membership)
Ages: 12–17 (Junior Ambassadors) | 16–26 (Ambassadors)
Purpose:
To create a pipeline for youth leadership, mentorship, and personal development through structured engagement and support.
Benefits:
Additional Opportunities:
Renews monthly
Investment: $40/month or $400/year
Ideal for: Families seeking shared wellness experiences
Benefits:
$
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