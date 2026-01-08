The GRRL club

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Zine-Style Digital Wallpapers: Transform your screens with our zine styled digital wallpapers. New one up each month to download!
Monthly Film Fix: Get access to one featured film to view online every month.
Renews monthly
Digital Art Prints : Download a new piece of digital art every month inspired by iconic films and feminist themes. From our Doris Wishman tribute to 90's Babe Alignment charts, we’ve got your walls covered! They will be suitable to print up to 16x20 inches.
And all previous benefits included!
Curated Short Film Archive: Dive into a handpicked selection of short films from the GRRL HAUS archives!
Renews monthly
Virtual Screenings Access: Get exclusive online access to the films we’re currently screening at our live events!
And all previous benefits included!
Renews monthly
Merch : Once per year you receive a GRRL HAUS tote bag, a t-shirt and pin!
Free Submission Waiver: Receive one free film submission waiver per year. Perfect for filmmakers or those who support indie talent!
And all previous benefits included!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!