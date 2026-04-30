The Guardian Society of St. Patrick — Founding Membership

Reserved for businesses and organizations committed to the mission of St. Patrick Parish in Brighton, Michigan. Corporate Patronage represents a meaningful investment in Catholic community life and the long-term vitality of our parish. Corporate Patrons receive two seats at the founding patron dinner, company name and logo recognition in all Society collateral and the annual dinner program, named recognition on the Guardian Society website, and priority acknowledgment in the rectory campaign donor recognition. All contributions are fully tax-deductible — a formal acknowledgment letter will be provided upon receipt