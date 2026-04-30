The Guardian Society of St. Patrick — Founding Membership

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About the memberships
Reserved for those who lead boldly. Founding Members are publicly recognized in all Society collateral, receive a gold lapel pin and membership certificate, and are honored guests at the founding patron dinner
Patron Members form the backbone of the Guardian Society. Recognition in Society materials, silver lapel pin, membership certificate, and invitation to the founding patron dinner.
Join the founding circle of the Guardian Society. Bronze lapel pin, membership certificate, and recognition as a charter member of the Society.
Reserved for businesses and organizations committed to the mission of St. Patrick Parish in Brighton, Michigan. Corporate Patronage represents a meaningful investment in Catholic community life and the long-term vitality of our parish. Corporate Patrons receive two seats at the founding patron dinner, company name and logo recognition in all Society collateral and the annual dinner program, named recognition on the Guardian Society website, and priority acknowledgment in the rectory campaign donor recognition. All contributions are fully tax-deductible — a formal acknowledgment letter will be provided upon receipt
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