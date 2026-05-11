Catholic Land Movement

Offered by

Catholic Land Movement

About this shop

SHOP LOCAL - at The Clear Creek Chapter of the CLM - The Guild Store

1 lb Local Oklahoma Honey from our own Bennett's Bees keeper item
1 lb Local Oklahoma Honey from our own Bennett's Bees keeper
$14

1 lb of the best Oklahoma honey out there packed in a glass jar. NO PLASTIC HERE! Taste the difference and give your family the best. We've been given the last available jars of this coveted honey, so stock up for the summer!

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WholeStix Beef stick with organ meat item
WholeStix Beef stick with organ meat
$4.25

The Beef Stick brought to a higher level! Feed your family not just a grass fed/finished beef stick, but one that has all the nourishment of beef organs in it too. Tastes so much better than the store bought! You need to try it to believe it!

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Unscented Whipped Tallow Balm 8 oz item
Unscented Whipped Tallow Balm 8 oz
$40

Made as organic as possible! Can be used on face and body. Silky smooth and amazing at nourishing dry skin and bringing back elasticity. Stop putting chemicals on your skin and go natural! Excellent choice for babies and for those with sensitivities to essential oils.

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Citrus Patchouli Whipped Tallow Balm 8 oz item
Citrus Patchouli Whipped Tallow Balm 8 oz
$40

Made as organic as possible! Can be used on face and body. Silky smooth and amazing at nourishing dry skin and bringing back elasticity. Stop putting chemicals on your skin and go natural!

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Frankincense & Lavender Whipped Tallow Balm 8 oz item
Frankincense & Lavender Whipped Tallow Balm 8 oz
$40

Made as organic as possible! Can be used on face and body. Silky smooth and amazing at nourishing dry skin and bringing back elasticity. Stop putting chemicals on your skin and go natural!

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Blue Tansy Whipped Tallow Balm 8 oz item
Blue Tansy Whipped Tallow Balm 8 oz
$40

Made as organic as possible! Can be used on face and body. Silky smooth and amazing at nourishing dry skin and bringing back elasticity. Stop putting chemicals on your skin and go natural!

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Unscented Whipped Tallow Balm 4 oz item
Unscented Whipped Tallow Balm 4 oz
$25

Made as organic as possible! Can be used on face and body. Silky smooth and amazing at nourishing dry skin and bringing back elasticity. Stop putting chemicals on your skin and go natural! Excellent choice for babies and for those with sensitivities to essential oils.

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Citrus Patchouli Whipped Tallow Balm 4 oz item
Citrus Patchouli Whipped Tallow Balm 4 oz
$25

Made as organic as possible! Can be used on face and body. Silky smooth and amazing at nourishing dry skin and bringing back elasticity. Stop putting chemicals on your skin and go natural!

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Frankincense & Lavender Whipped Tallow Balm 4 oz item
Frankincense & Lavender Whipped Tallow Balm 4 oz
$25

Made as organic as possible! Can be used on face and body. Silky smooth and amazing at nourishing dry skin and bringing back elasticity. Stop putting chemicals on your skin and go natural!

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Blue Tansy Whipped Tallow Balm 4 oz item
Blue Tansy Whipped Tallow Balm 4 oz
$25

Made as organic as possible! Can be used on face and body. Silky smooth and amazing at nourishing dry skin and bringing back elasticity. Stop putting chemicals on your skin and go natural!

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Dirty Jobs Hands Scrub 10 oz item
Dirty Jobs Hands Scrub 10 oz
$12

Amazing hand scrub determined to get all the dirt and grim off your hands and from around your nails! Made as organic as we can make it!

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Non-Toxic Laundry Detergent in Mason Jar & Scoop item
Non-Toxic Laundry Detergent in Mason Jar & Scoop
$22

1/2 gallon packed with Non-Toxic Laundry detergent that will get your clothes clean without all the added toxins in commercial laundry detergent. Concentrated so only 1-2 Tablespoons are needed. This jar will last you a long time!

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Non-Toxic Laundry Detergent Refill (fills 1/2 gallon jar) item
Non-Toxic Laundry Detergent Refill (fills 1/2 gallon jar)
$19

Use our handy refills to refill your 1/2 gallon glass mason jar!

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Non-Toxic OxyBoost in Mason Jar & Scoop item
Non-Toxic OxyBoost in Mason Jar & Scoop
$22

1/2 gallon packed with Non-Toxic Oxy-Boost that will get your clothes whiter and brighter without bleach or all the added toxins in commercial laundry products. Concentrated so only 1/2 scoop (included) is needed.

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Non-Toxic OxyBoost Refill (fills 1/2 gallon mason jar) item
Non-Toxic OxyBoost Refill (fills 1/2 gallon mason jar)
$19

Use our handy refills to refill your 1/2 gallon glass mason jar!

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Handmade Dried Flower Resin Necklace (Bronze 1) item
Handmade Dried Flower Resin Necklace (Bronze 1)
$12
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Handmade Dried Flower Resin Earring set (Bronze 2) item
Handmade Dried Flower Resin Earring set (Bronze 2)
$12
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Handmade Dried Flower Resin Earring set (Bronze 3) item
Handmade Dried Flower Resin Earring set (Bronze 3)
$12
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Handmade Dried Flower Resin Necklace (Bronze 4) item
Handmade Dried Flower Resin Necklace (Bronze 4)
$12
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Handmade Dried Flower Resin Necklace (Bronze 5) item
Handmade Dried Flower Resin Necklace (Bronze 5)
$12
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