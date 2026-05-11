SHOP LOCAL - at The Clear Creek Chapter of the CLM - The Guild Store

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1 lb of the best Oklahoma honey out there packed in a glass jar. NO PLASTIC HERE! Taste the difference and give your family the best. We've been given the last available jars of this coveted honey, so stock up for the summer!
The Beef Stick brought to a higher level! Feed your family not just a grass fed/finished beef stick, but one that has all the nourishment of beef organs in it too. Tastes so much better than the store bought! You need to try it to believe it!
Made as organic as possible! Can be used on face and body. Silky smooth and amazing at nourishing dry skin and bringing back elasticity. Stop putting chemicals on your skin and go natural! Excellent choice for babies and for those with sensitivities to essential oils.
Made as organic as possible! Can be used on face and body. Silky smooth and amazing at nourishing dry skin and bringing back elasticity. Stop putting chemicals on your skin and go natural!
Made as organic as possible! Can be used on face and body. Silky smooth and amazing at nourishing dry skin and bringing back elasticity. Stop putting chemicals on your skin and go natural!
Made as organic as possible! Can be used on face and body. Silky smooth and amazing at nourishing dry skin and bringing back elasticity. Stop putting chemicals on your skin and go natural!
Made as organic as possible! Can be used on face and body. Silky smooth and amazing at nourishing dry skin and bringing back elasticity. Stop putting chemicals on your skin and go natural! Excellent choice for babies and for those with sensitivities to essential oils.
Made as organic as possible! Can be used on face and body. Silky smooth and amazing at nourishing dry skin and bringing back elasticity. Stop putting chemicals on your skin and go natural!
Made as organic as possible! Can be used on face and body. Silky smooth and amazing at nourishing dry skin and bringing back elasticity. Stop putting chemicals on your skin and go natural!
Made as organic as possible! Can be used on face and body. Silky smooth and amazing at nourishing dry skin and bringing back elasticity. Stop putting chemicals on your skin and go natural!
Amazing hand scrub determined to get all the dirt and grim off your hands and from around your nails! Made as organic as we can make it!
1/2 gallon packed with Non-Toxic Laundry detergent that will get your clothes clean without all the added toxins in commercial laundry detergent. Concentrated so only 1-2 Tablespoons are needed. This jar will last you a long time!
Use our handy refills to refill your 1/2 gallon glass mason jar!
1/2 gallon packed with Non-Toxic Oxy-Boost that will get your clothes whiter and brighter without bleach or all the added toxins in commercial laundry products. Concentrated so only 1/2 scoop (included) is needed.
Use our handy refills to refill your 1/2 gallon glass mason jar!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!