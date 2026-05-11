The Transfiguration Society

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Monthly supports provide steady help for parish outreach, lecture promotion, educational materials, recording, editing, and future programming.
Valid until June 7, 2027
Apostolic Patrons offer annual support for the mission of the Vox Christi Institute. Like the Apostles who witnessed the glory of Christ on the mountain, these supporters help others encounter the truth of Christ through lectures, parish events, and Catholic educational programming.
No expiration
Moses and Elijah Sponsors provide major support for the Institute’s public programming and institutional growth. These benefactors help underwrite speaker honoraria, lecture seasons, media production, parish partnerships, and the development of a lasting Catholic lecture archive.
No expiration
The Light of Tabor Benefactors provide principal support for the founding and long-term growth of the Vox Christi Institute. Their generosity helps establish the infrastructure, stability, and reach needed to bring faithful Catholic formation to parishes, families, and communities throughout Northern Virginia for years to come.
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