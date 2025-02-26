The Gulf Coast BBQ Championship - 2025 Regular Team

The Gulf Coast BBQ Championship Presented by TBD is a Backyard BBQ cook-off sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society. A $250 entry fee includes a regular team entry into the Chicken and Ribs categories and up to six (6) team members (additional members may enter for the cost of $15.00 per additional member.) Rules 1. Trophies and cash payouts will be awarded for the Grand Champion (the overall winner), Reserve Grand Champion (second overall winner) and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place in the chicken and ribs categories. The “People’s Choice Award” will be chosen from samples offered to Patrons. Patrons will be asked to cast their vote with their voting ticket which they will receive as they enter the front gate. Additional people’s choice votes can be made through tip donations ($1 =1 vote), and the team that earns the most “votes” overall (inclusive of votes via voting tickets and tip donations) wins. 2. This is a sampling event. Therefore, samples to be provided to Patrons are required. Teams are asked to provide meat (any kind) or other BBQ related dish(es) for tasting. In addition to meat, some examples are baked beans, mac-n-cheese, potato salad, etc. Tastings will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sampling supplies (napkins, forks and 2oz sample cups) will be provided by the GCBC representatives. 3. All cooking must be done on the asphalt in their assigned cooking area (15’x15’ total space). No power or water will be provided by GCBC or its affiliates. All vehicles must be removed from teams assigned cook space prior to the events gates being opened. 4. Fires shall consist of wood, wood pellets, or charcoal. Gas and electric heat sources shall not be permitted for cooking or holding. (Electric pellet grills are acceptable e.g., Trager Grill) Electric is permitted as a fire starter, provided that the competition meat is not in/on the cooking device. Electrical accessories such as spits, augers, forced draft are permitted. No open pits or holes are permitted, and fires shall not be built on the ground to prevent harm or injury to any person(s) or property. 5. The Teams shall provide all needed equipment and supplies. Safety at this event is paramount. Any unsafe acts or safety issues identified by the GCBC Representatives will be immediately corrected. Failure to follow the directions of the GCBC Representatives may result in removal from the grounds. Contestants must adhere to all fire and safety codes. A fire extinguisher shall be provided by each team and near all cooking areas. 6. Schedule of events: June 27, 2025 - 16:00-19:00 Check in and meat inspection - 18:30 KCBS Cooks meeting (Meat prep and cooking may begin following meat inspection and cooks meeting) June 28, 2025 - 10:30 KCBS Judges meeting - 11:00 Gates open to public, public sampling begins - 12:00 Chicken turn in - 12:30 Ribs turn in - 14:30 Awards start and People’s Choice voting ends - 14:45 Closing statements from GCBC Representatives - 15:00 Event is over (clean up and leave area as found) FOOD SAFETY Every person handling food products is required to maintain a high standard of personal hygiene and cleanliness. All teams and their members must adhere to the following standards to prevent the transfer of pathogens and/or other infectious diseases: wear clean clothing, wash hands often and as necessary, not smoke tobacco/nicotine products in proximity to the BBQ meat or other prepared dishes/foods, and avoid touching his/her nose mouth, hair and skin. Participation in the Gulf Coast BBQ Championship carries with it certain inherent risks to contestants and/or attendees that cannot be eliminated regardless of the care taken to avoid illnesses. These risks vary and can include, but are in no way limited to, cooking food thoroughly, cross-contaminating foods, cleaning foods, instruments and hands used in preparation of foods, refrigerating foods, and fire and gas hazards. INDEMNIFICATION AND HOLD HARMLESS By participating in the Gulf Coast BBQ Championship, each team agreed to indemnify and hold harmless the 50 Foundation, its affiliates, direct or indirect, officers, employees, agents and/or volunteers (the “Indemnitees”), from any and all claims, actions, suits, procedures, costs, expenses, damages and liability, including, but in no way limited to, attorneys fees/costs incurred as a result of their involvement in the Gulf Coast BBQ Championship, whether brought by the team(s), their agents or employees, or other third parties, and to reimburse Indemnitees for any such expenses incurred.

The Gulf Coast BBQ Championship Presented by TBD is a Backyard BBQ cook-off sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society. A $250 entry fee includes a regular team entry into the Chicken and Ribs categories and up to six (6) team members (additional members may enter for the cost of $15.00 per additional member.) Rules 1. Trophies and cash payouts will be awarded for the Grand Champion (the overall winner), Reserve Grand Champion (second overall winner) and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place in the chicken and ribs categories. The “People’s Choice Award” will be chosen from samples offered to Patrons. Patrons will be asked to cast their vote with their voting ticket which they will receive as they enter the front gate. Additional people’s choice votes can be made through tip donations ($1 =1 vote), and the team that earns the most “votes” overall (inclusive of votes via voting tickets and tip donations) wins. 2. This is a sampling event. Therefore, samples to be provided to Patrons are required. Teams are asked to provide meat (any kind) or other BBQ related dish(es) for tasting. In addition to meat, some examples are baked beans, mac-n-cheese, potato salad, etc. Tastings will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sampling supplies (napkins, forks and 2oz sample cups) will be provided by the GCBC representatives. 3. All cooking must be done on the asphalt in their assigned cooking area (15’x15’ total space). No power or water will be provided by GCBC or its affiliates. All vehicles must be removed from teams assigned cook space prior to the events gates being opened. 4. Fires shall consist of wood, wood pellets, or charcoal. Gas and electric heat sources shall not be permitted for cooking or holding. (Electric pellet grills are acceptable e.g., Trager Grill) Electric is permitted as a fire starter, provided that the competition meat is not in/on the cooking device. Electrical accessories such as spits, augers, forced draft are permitted. No open pits or holes are permitted, and fires shall not be built on the ground to prevent harm or injury to any person(s) or property. 5. The Teams shall provide all needed equipment and supplies. Safety at this event is paramount. Any unsafe acts or safety issues identified by the GCBC Representatives will be immediately corrected. Failure to follow the directions of the GCBC Representatives may result in removal from the grounds. Contestants must adhere to all fire and safety codes. A fire extinguisher shall be provided by each team and near all cooking areas. 6. Schedule of events: June 27, 2025 - 16:00-19:00 Check in and meat inspection - 18:30 KCBS Cooks meeting (Meat prep and cooking may begin following meat inspection and cooks meeting) June 28, 2025 - 10:30 KCBS Judges meeting - 11:00 Gates open to public, public sampling begins - 12:00 Chicken turn in - 12:30 Ribs turn in - 14:30 Awards start and People’s Choice voting ends - 14:45 Closing statements from GCBC Representatives - 15:00 Event is over (clean up and leave area as found) FOOD SAFETY Every person handling food products is required to maintain a high standard of personal hygiene and cleanliness. All teams and their members must adhere to the following standards to prevent the transfer of pathogens and/or other infectious diseases: wear clean clothing, wash hands often and as necessary, not smoke tobacco/nicotine products in proximity to the BBQ meat or other prepared dishes/foods, and avoid touching his/her nose mouth, hair and skin. Participation in the Gulf Coast BBQ Championship carries with it certain inherent risks to contestants and/or attendees that cannot be eliminated regardless of the care taken to avoid illnesses. These risks vary and can include, but are in no way limited to, cooking food thoroughly, cross-contaminating foods, cleaning foods, instruments and hands used in preparation of foods, refrigerating foods, and fire and gas hazards. INDEMNIFICATION AND HOLD HARMLESS By participating in the Gulf Coast BBQ Championship, each team agreed to indemnify and hold harmless the 50 Foundation, its affiliates, direct or indirect, officers, employees, agents and/or volunteers (the “Indemnitees”), from any and all claims, actions, suits, procedures, costs, expenses, damages and liability, including, but in no way limited to, attorneys fees/costs incurred as a result of their involvement in the Gulf Coast BBQ Championship, whether brought by the team(s), their agents or employees, or other third parties, and to reimburse Indemnitees for any such expenses incurred.

More details...