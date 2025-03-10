The Gulf Coast BBQ Championship - 2025 General Admission

The Gulf Coast BBQ Championship is a Backyard BBQ cook-off sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society. General Admission Ticket includes admission for one adult into the BBQ cook-off, one Peoples Choice Award vote, unlimited BBQ samples from the competition teams, live music, and activities for the kids. Kids 12 & under enter for free. Adult drinks and kids drinks will be available for purchase. For anyone who doesn't eat BBQ we will have food trucks on-site with food for purchase.

