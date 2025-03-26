The Gulf Coast BBQ Championship - Sponsorship Opportunities

Naming rights (“presented by”), logo/mention in all ads (print, Internet, TV, social), tickets, registration forms, event print (large-sized logo on gear and signs), and website. Includes 10 cook-off patron passes and the opportunity to display products/advertisements appropriately at the event.
Naming rights (“presented by”), logo/mention in all ads (print, Internet, TV, social), tickets, registration forms, event print (large-sized logo on gear and signs), and website. Includes 10 cook-off patron passes and the opportunity to display products/advertisements appropriately at the event.
Judge Tent Sponsor
$2,000
Sole signage rights on the judge’s tent. Includes logo on the event page of the website and signage (medium), and 5 cook-off patron passes.
Sole signage rights on the judge’s tent. Includes logo on the event page of the website and signage (medium), and 5 cook-off patron passes.
Hugger/Koozie Sponsor
$1,500
The Hugger/Koozie sponsor will have their logo prioritized on all Hugger/koozie's, logo on the event page of the website and signage (medium), and 5 cook-off patron passes.
The Hugger/Koozie sponsor will have their logo prioritized on all Hugger/koozie's, logo on the event page of the website and signage (medium), and 5 cook-off patron passes.
Awards Sponsor
$1,500
Sole rights to present the contest winners with their prizes/trophies, logo on the event page of the website and signage (medium), and 5 cook-off patron passes.
Sole rights to present the contest winners with their prizes/trophies, logo on the event page of the website and signage (medium), and 5 cook-off patron passes.
Meat Sponsor
$1,500
Medium-sized logo placement on signage, two complimentary tickets to the event, a 10x10 area for vendor booth setup at sponsor's discretion. Contestants encouraged to use your meats, enhancing brand visibility and engagement.
Medium-sized logo placement on signage, two complimentary tickets to the event, a 10x10 area for vendor booth setup at sponsor's discretion. Contestants encouraged to use your meats, enhancing brand visibility and engagement.
Bar Sponsor
$1,500
Signage on the bar tent, option to use the tent as an organization info table. Includes logo on the event page of the website, signage T-shirt (medium), and 5 cook-off patron passes.
Signage on the bar tent, option to use the tent as an organization info table. Includes logo on the event page of the website, signage T-shirt (medium), and 5 cook-off patron passes.
Kids Zone Sponsor
$1,500
Signage at the Kids Zone area, option to use the area as an organization info/marketing area. Includes logo on the event page of the website, signage T-shirt (medium), and 5 cook-off patron passes.
Signage at the Kids Zone area, option to use the area as an organization info/marketing area. Includes logo on the event page of the website, signage T-shirt (medium), and 5 cook-off patron passes.
Corporate Sponsor
$750
Logo on the event page of the website and signage (small), and 2 free tickets to the event.
Logo on the event page of the website and signage (small), and 2 free tickets to the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!