The Gun & Tech Banquet Tickets

Want to sit with friends but don’t want to buy a full table up front? The Group Builder Ticket lets you build your group one ticket at a time. Here’s how it works:





• Get all the benefits of an Individual Ticket

• When purchasing, choose a Group Name that you and your friends agree on

• As more guests buy tickets using the same Group Name, your group grows

• Once 8 tickets are purchased under your Group Name by October 10, 2025, your group is automatically upgraded to a Reserved Table for 8 — including entries for the Table Gun Raffle, where one person at your table is guaranteed to win a firearm!





If your group does not reach 8 people before October 10, 2025, we reserve the right to seat additional guests at your table and your group will not be entered into the Table Gun Raffle and will only receive the benefits of Individual Tickets.