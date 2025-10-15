The Gun & Tech Banquet Ticket Balance Due

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About this event
Each ticket includes:
• Admission to the Gun & Tech Banquet
• Access to the Happy Hour
• A fully catered dinner
• One entry per guest for the Single Shot Gun Raﬄe — where one person at the event will win a firearm!
Want to sit with friends, colleagues, or family? Reserve a full table of 8 and receive all the benefits of individual tickets for each party member:
• Admission to the Gun & Tech Banquet
• Access to the Happy Hour
• A fully catered dinner
• One entry per guest for the Table Gun Raﬄe — where one person at every reserved table wins a firearm!
Want to sit with friends but don’t want to buy a full table up front? The Group Builder Ticket lets you build your group one ticket at a time. Here’s how it works:
• Get all the benefits of an Individual Ticket
• When purchasing, choose a Group Name that you and your friends agree on
• As more guests buy tickets using the same Group Name, your group grows
• Once 8 tickets are purchased under your Group Name by October 10, 2025, your group is automatically upgraded to a Reserved Table for 8 — including entries for the Table Gun Raffle, where one person at your table is guaranteed to win a firearm!
If your group does not reach 8 people before October 10, 2025, we reserve the right to seat additional guests at your table and your group will not be entered into the Table Gun Raffle and will only receive the benefits of Individual Tickets.
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