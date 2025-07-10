Hosted by
About this event
Student Admission. HBCU Students (current & incoming) please use this ticket to register. MUST use this ticket to recieve a student gift.
Entry to the H-B-See-U Off is Complimentary. To chip in with expenses / student gifts, please choose a priced ticket option below.
Note: Fees for every ticket are OPTIONAL, there are no mandatory fees on this platform.
Thank you for supporting our students! Your donation goes directly to fund gift cards and raffle prizes for HBCU students in Lake and Sumter County!
Fees for every ticket are OPTIONAL, please note this at checkout.
Thank you for supporting our students! Your donation goes directly to fund gift cards and raffle prizes for HBCU students in Lake and Sumter County!
Fees for every ticket are OPTIONAL, please note this at checkout.
Thank you for supporting our students! Your donation goes directly to fund gift cards and raffle prizes for HBCU students in Lake and Sumter County!
Fees for every ticket are OPTIONAL, please note this at checkout.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!