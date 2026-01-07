The Habit Lunch

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This includes a Charburger burger, fries & a drink.
Please note - all meals come without mayo and without onion, Habit mayo packets will be provided.
This includes a Charburger WITH cheese burger, fries & a drink.
Please note - all meals come without mayo and without onion, Habit mayo packets will be provided.
This includes a Grilled cheese, fries & a drink.
Please note - all meals come without mayo and without onion, Habit mayo packets will be provided.
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