Saint Rose of Lima School

Hosted by

Saint Rose of Lima School

About this event

The Habit Lunch

1325 Royal Ave

Simi Valley, CA 93065, USA

#1 Charburger Meal
$16

This includes a Charburger burger, fries & a drink.


Please note - all meals come without mayo and without onion, Habit mayo packets will be provided.

#2 Charburger with Cheese Meal
$16

This includes a Charburger WITH cheese burger, fries & a drink.


Please note - all meals come without mayo and without onion, Habit mayo packets will be provided.

#3 Grilled Cheese Meal
$15

This includes a Grilled cheese, fries & a drink.


Please note - all meals come without mayo and without onion, Habit mayo packets will be provided.

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