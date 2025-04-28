The Harrison Education Foundation, Inc 15th Anniversary Gala

La Reggia

40 Wood Ave, Secaucus, NJ 07094, USA

General Admission
$175

Grants entry to the Harrison Education Foundation Inc 15th Anniversary Gala including buffet dinner, open bar, & program

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Premier table sponsor signage, and in our online presentation,

social media, and in online mailings. Plus ten tickets.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Table sponsor signage, and in our online presentation,

social media, and in online mailings. Plus five tickets.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Table sponsor signage, and in our online presentation,

social media, and in online mailings. Plus two tickets.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Table sponsor signage, and in our online presentation,

social media, and in online mailings. Plus one ticket.

Sponsor
$150

Your name/business will be displayed in our online

presentation and social media, and in online mailings.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing