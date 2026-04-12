The HART Foundation's Silent Auction

Own a piece of Romey Swanson’s “Herpetology Big Year," a personal project documenting the pursuit, study, and appreciation of reptiles and amphibians in their natural environments.

This collection reflects time spent in the field, patience, and a deep respect for the natural world. Each piece captures moments that most people never get to see up close.

Perfect for nature lovers, collectors, or anyone drawn to wildlife, exploration, and the outdoors.