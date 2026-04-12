The HART Foundation's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Own a piece of Romey Swanson’s “Herpetology Big Year," a personal project documenting the pursuit, study, and appreciation of reptiles and amphibians in their natural environments.
This collection reflects time spent in the field, patience, and a deep respect for the natural world. Each piece captures moments that most people never get to see up close.
Perfect for nature lovers, collectors, or anyone drawn to wildlife, exploration, and the outdoors.
Starting bid
Take home a selection of original prints from Milton Holbrok, owner and artist behind San Antonio Rose Tattoo.
Known for his bold linework and timeless style, Milton’s work draws from traditional tattoo culture while carrying a distinct artistic voice that stands on its own.
This collection offers a chance to own pieces that reflect both craftsmanship and culture, perfect for display in your home, studio, or workspace.
Starting bid
Enjoy a beautiful and serene 1-night stay in a King Room at Cypress Falls in Wimberley, TX.
Package includes 2 drinks at the Creek, paddleboard access and 2 drinks at Dark Skies Tavern.
Winner please claim at [email protected], 512-847-6395.
Starting bid
Enjoy a customized full highlight and haircut with Courtney at Cypress Roots Salon. This experience includes a personalized consultation, dimensional color, and a tailored cut designed to complement your natural features and lifestyle. Relax in a welcoming, boutique salon setting and leave feeling refreshed, confident and effortlessly put together.
Starting bid
Capture your family in a meaningful, natural setting with a relaxed and guided one-hour portrait session.
This experience includes:
Perfect for updating family photos, holiday cards, or simply preserving a moment in time.
Starting bid
Take the leap and experience the thrill of freefall with a tandem skydive at Spaceland Skydiving.
This guided experience pairs you with a certified instructor for a safe, unforgettable jump from altitude, followed by a smooth canopy ride back to the ground.
Your experience includes:
Perfect for first-time jumpers or anyone ready to check skydiving off their list.
Starting bid
A one-of-a-kind, fully handmade quilt, carefully cut, sewn, and stitched in an Amish-inspired style.
This piece reflects dozens of hours of intentional craftsmanship, created by Ethan’s mother with care, patience, and attention to detail. Every stitch carries the kind of quality and tradition rarely found today.
Perfect as a functional piece for the home or a meaningful heirloom to pass down through generations.
Starting bid
Enjoy a curated 4-bottle collection from Signor Vineyards, one of Texas’ most celebrated wineries, known for its Italian-inspired approach to winemaking.
Crafted in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, these wines reflect both tradition and a sense of place, perfect for a special evening, a dinner gathering, or as a thoughtful gift.
A great opportunity to experience a standout Texas winery from the comfort of your home.
Starting bid
Take home a piece of art crafted by Chad Rea with Cult of Happy.
"This piece is part of a series called Learning to Live with Fire. Inspired by the global wildfires due to the climate crisis.
The animals depicted in each piece are not pre-determined, rather, they are revealed in the flames and later outlined."
Starting bid
Train privately with elite TF–certified instructors at Austin’s most exclusive outdoor range. Walk away with the confidence and skills to protect yourself and your family in real-world scenarios.
Starting bid
Elevate your business or personal brand with a professional digital package, choose the path that fits your needs:
Improve your website’s visibility and performance with:
Perfect for businesses looking to increase search visibility and improve site performance.
Build a cohesive and polished brand presence with:
Ideal for new businesses or those ready to refresh their brand.
A powerful opportunity to strengthen your online presence or create a brand that stands out.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable overnight retreat at Wild Roots Getaways and Gatherings, a beautiful, nature-based space designed for connection, rest, and meaningful time together.
This private experience accommodates up to 28 guests, making it perfect for:
Your stay includes:
Whether you’re planning a retreat, hosting loved ones, or creating a shared experience, this is a rare opportunity to gather in a truly special space.
Starting bid
Made famous by George Harrison, this Gretsch Country Gentleman captures the iconic tone and feel of early rock ’n’ roll.
Featuring a hollowbody maple construction and a pair of TV Jones Classic humbuckers, it delivers a rich, articulate sound with warmth, clarity, and vintage character. The comfortable U-shaped maple neck and ebony fingerboard make it a joy to play, while the Bigsby tailpiece adds expressive depth and classic style.
This is a beautifully crafted instrument with authentic early ’60s tone, perfect for players, collectors, or anyone looking to own a piece of musical history.
Starting bid
Bring the power of daily cold exposure into your home with this complete cold plunge system by Plunge.
This unit is in excellent condition and has been recently upgraded with a new pump and new chiller, ensuring strong performance and reliability.
This package includes:
Cold plunging is one of the most effective tools for improving recovery, boosting energy, and building mental resilience. This is a turnkey opportunity to integrate it into your daily routine.
Starting bid
This private weekend for two is more than a hunt, it is an opportunity to reconnect with the land, test yourself and step outside of the noise of everyday life. You will be immersed in nature, and guided through the rhythms of the hunt. This is about presence, process and connection.
All meals and lodging are included.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!