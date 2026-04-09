The Harvey James Newsom Scholarship Fund Silent Auction

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Starting bid
This Ultimate B&BW Eucalyptus Spearmint Stress Relief Gift Basket Includes:
Shower Steamers
Body Wash/Foam Bath
Moisturizing Body Lotion
Essential Oil Mist
Foaming Hand Soap
Hand Cream
Hand Sanitizer Spray
PocketBac Hand Sanitizer
Travel Size Gift Set (Body Wash/ Lotion/ Mist)
Single Wick Candle
Concentrated Room Spray
(2) Wallflowers Nightlight Plugs (Black/White)
Wallflowers Refills 2-Pack
Starting bid
This Ultimate B&BW Lavender Vanilla Sleep Gift Basket Includes:
Shower Steamers
Body Wash/Foam Bath
Moisturizing Body Lotion
Essential Oil Mist
Foaming Hand Soap
Hand Cream
Hand Sanitizer Spray
PocketBac Hand Sanitizer
Single Wick Candle
Concentrated Room Spray
(2) Wallflowers Nightlight Plugs (Black/White)
Wallflowers Refills 2-Pack
Fabric Care Fragrance Booster
Fabric Care Dryer Sheets
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