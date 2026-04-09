Hosted by

The Ohio Meetup Group

About this event

The Harvey James Newsom Scholarship Fund Silent Auction

The B&BW Ultimate Stress Relief Basket (Retail $166)
$105

Starting bid

This Ultimate B&BW Eucalyptus Spearmint Stress Relief Gift Basket Includes:

Shower Steamers

Body Wash/Foam Bath

Moisturizing Body Lotion

Essential Oil Mist

Foaming Hand Soap

Hand Cream

Hand Sanitizer Spray

PocketBac Hand Sanitizer

Travel Size Gift Set (Body Wash/ Lotion/ Mist)

Single Wick Candle

Concentrated Room Spray

(2) Wallflowers Nightlight Plugs (Black/White)

Wallflowers Refills 2-Pack

The B&BW Ultimate Sleep Basket (Retail $175)
$110

Starting bid

This Ultimate B&BW Lavender Vanilla Sleep Gift Basket Includes:

Shower Steamers

Body Wash/Foam Bath

Moisturizing Body Lotion

Essential Oil Mist

Foaming Hand Soap

Hand Cream

Hand Sanitizer Spray

PocketBac Hand Sanitizer

Single Wick Candle

Concentrated Room Spray

(2) Wallflowers Nightlight Plugs (Black/White)

Wallflowers Refills 2-Pack

Fabric Care Fragrance Booster

Fabric Care Dryer Sheets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!