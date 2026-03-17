The Haven of Love

Hosted by

The Haven of Love

About this event

The Haven of Love There Is Hope Annual Fundraiser Luncheon

6430 Gaston Ave

Dallas, TX 75214, USA

There Is Hope Partner Ticket
$150

Your seat helps provide safe housing, support, and a fresh start for women rebuilding their lives.


Thank you for being part of the story and helping bring hope and restoration to our community.

Restoration Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

As a Restoration Sponsor, you are helping women rebuild their lives and return to their families with hope and stability.


Pre-Event Exposure:

  • Your business name/logo prominently publicized on our online registration page
  • Social media recognition posts

At Event:

  • VIP table for 10
  • Recognition by Emcee during the event
  • Your business name/logo prominently publicized at the event

Extra Exposure:

  • Mention in post-event recap email
  • Post event recognition on social media

This level is typically chosen by organizations who want to make a major impact and be a leading partner in changing lives.

Transformation Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

As a Transformation Sponsor, you are helping change the direction of a woman’s life from crisis to confidence.


Pre-Event Exposure:

  • Your business name/logo featured on our online registration page
  • Social media recognition posts

At Event:

  • Reserved table for 10
  • Your business name/logo prominently publicized at the event

Extra Exposure:

  • Post event recognition on social media

This level is typically chosen by businesses and families who want to make a meaningful impact while hosting guests at the event.

Healing Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As a Healing Sponsor, you are helping provide the care, support, and encouragement women need to begin again.


At Event:

  • Reserved table for 8
  • Your business name/logo publicized at the event

This level is typically chosen by businesses or individuals who want to support the mission and be part of changing lives in a significant way.

Add a donation for The Haven of Love

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!