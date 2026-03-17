The Haven of Love There Is Hope Annual Fundraiser Luncheon

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About this event
Your seat helps provide safe housing, support, and a fresh start for women rebuilding their lives.
Thank you for being part of the story and helping bring hope and restoration to our community.
As a Restoration Sponsor, you are helping women rebuild their lives and return to their families with hope and stability.
Pre-Event Exposure:
At Event:
Extra Exposure:
This level is typically chosen by organizations who want to make a major impact and be a leading partner in changing lives.
As a Transformation Sponsor, you are helping change the direction of a woman’s life from crisis to confidence.
Pre-Event Exposure:
At Event:
Extra Exposure:
This level is typically chosen by businesses and families who want to make a meaningful impact while hosting guests at the event.
As a Healing Sponsor, you are helping provide the care, support, and encouragement women need to begin again.
At Event:
This level is typically chosen by businesses or individuals who want to support the mission and be part of changing lives in a significant way.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!