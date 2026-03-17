The Haven of Love There Is Hope Annual Fundraiser Luncheon

As a Restoration Sponsor, you are helping women rebuild their lives and return to their families with hope and stability.





Pre-Event Exposure:

Your business name/logo prominently publicized on our online registration page

Social media recognition posts

At Event:

VIP table for 10

Recognition by Emcee during the event

Your business name/logo prominently publicized at the event

Extra Exposure:

Mention in post-event recap email

Post event recognition on social media

This level is typically chosen by organizations who want to make a major impact and be a leading partner in changing lives.