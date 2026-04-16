The Haven of Love
The Haven of Love has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

The Haven of Love

About this event

Sales closed

The Haven of Love There Is Hope Silent Auction

Tricia Ryan Studio $100 Gift Card item
Tricia Ryan Studio $100 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

JCC Dallas 3 Month Family Membership & 2 Workout Towels item
JCC Dallas 3 Month Family Membership & 2 Workout Towels
$200

Starting bid

3 month family membership to the Jewish Community Center in Dallas + 2 workout towels and a tote bag

EnlightenMD Photofacial item
EnlightenMD Photofacial
$225

Starting bid

Dallas Neuromuscular Therapy 90-Min Session item
Dallas Neuromuscular Therapy 90-Min Session
$50

Starting bid

Gift certificate for a 90-min initial neuromuscular therapy session with Heather Hess

B.Well. Medspa 1 Forever Young BBL & 1 Hydrafacial item
B.Well. Medspa 1 Forever Young BBL & 1 Hydrafacial
$200

Starting bid

Forever Young BBL

Addresses: hyperpigmentation, sun spots, unevenly textured skin, rosacea, spider veins

BBL utilizes pulses of light energy to gently heat the skin’s surface. This process induces the body’s natural healing process for improved elastin and collagen production—leaving you with a luminous glow that continues to improve over time!


Hydrafacial

Addresses: dull, dehydrated complexion

Our device uses Vortex Fusion Technology, which works like a vacuum to penetrate inner pores and increase the effectiveness of the treatment.

B.Well. Medspa 1 Chemical Peel & 1 Hydrafacial item
B.Well. Medspa 1 Chemical Peel & 1 Hydrafacial
$200

Starting bid

Chemical Peels

Addresses: can be customized to your specific concerns, call for consultation

Chemical peels speed up the exfoliation process, encouraging skin cell turnover that leaves the skin looking fresh and healthy. 


Hydrafacial

Addresses: dull, dehydrated complexion

Our device uses Vortex Fusion Technology, which works like a vacuum to penetrate inner pores and increase the effectiveness of the treatment.

B.Well. Medspa 1 SkinPen Microneedling item
B.Well. Medspa 1 SkinPen Microneedling
$75

Starting bid

SkinPen Microneedling

Addresses: textured skin, signs of aging, dull complexion, large pores, acne scarring

SkinPen Precision is the leading microneedling device and it works to remodel the skin by creating temporary microscopic channels in your skin. This simple procedure activates your body’s natural skin-healing power to increase collagen and elastin so your skin returns to a healthier and more youthful appearance

Dry Bar Blowout & Pureglow Sunless Tanning $55 Gift Card item
Dry Bar Blowout & Pureglow Sunless Tanning $55 Gift Card item
Dry Bar Blowout & Pureglow Sunless Tanning $55 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Blowout Service at Dry Bar ($55 value)

Pureglow Sunless Tanning $55 Gift Card

The T Shop Summer Camp Gift Basket item
The T Shop Summer Camp Gift Basket item
The T Shop Summer Camp Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Lady Kennedy Earrings & Necklace item
Lady Kennedy Earrings & Necklace
$150

Starting bid

Pickleball Tray, Napkins, Towel, & Serving Utensils item
Pickleball Tray, Napkins, Towel, & Serving Utensils
$30

Starting bid

Fish City Grill (2) $50 Gift Cards item
Fish City Grill (2) $50 Gift Cards
$35

Starting bid

Chick-Fil-A (52) Offer Gift Card & Basket item
Chick-Fil-A (52) Offer Gift Card & Basket
$100

Starting bid

Includes 52 offer cards for a variety of Chick-Fil-A food items, miscellaneous Chick-Fil-A branded items, and a stuffed mini-cow

Lombardi Restaurants $150 Gift Card item
Lombardi Restaurants $150 Gift Card
$80

Starting bid

Bella MD Hydrafacial Gift Certificate item
Bella MD Hydrafacial Gift Certificate
$70

Starting bid

St. Bernard Sports $250 Gift Card & Ball Cap item
St. Bernard Sports $250 Gift Card & Ball Cap
$100

Starting bid

Hollywood Feed Dog Bed, Toys, & Treats Basket item
Hollywood Feed Dog Bed, Toys, & Treats Basket
$80

Starting bid

Kenny's Grill $50 Gift Card / Liberty Burger $60 Gift Cards item
Kenny's Grill $50 Gift Card / Liberty Burger $60 Gift Cards item
Kenny's Grill $50 Gift Card / Liberty Burger $60 Gift Cards
$30

Starting bid

Kenny's Wood Fired Grill $50 Gift Card

Liberty Burger $60 Gift Card

Massage LuXe Spa Day Gift Certificate & Tote item
Massage LuXe Spa Day Gift Certificate & Tote
$80

Starting bid

Trader Joe's Food Gift Basket item
Trader Joe's Food Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!