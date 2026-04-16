The Haven of Love There Is Hope Silent Auction

Forever Young BBL

Addresses: hyperpigmentation, sun spots, unevenly textured skin, rosacea, spider veins

BBL utilizes pulses of light energy to gently heat the skin’s surface. This process induces the body’s natural healing process for improved elastin and collagen production—leaving you with a luminous glow that continues to improve over time!





Hydrafacial

Addresses: dull, dehydrated complexion

Our device uses Vortex Fusion Technology, which works like a vacuum to penetrate inner pores and increase the effectiveness of the treatment.