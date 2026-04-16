The Haven of Love There Is Hope Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Starting bid
3 month family membership to the Jewish Community Center in Dallas + 2 workout towels and a tote bag
Starting bid
Starting bid
Gift certificate for a 90-min initial neuromuscular therapy session with Heather Hess
Starting bid
Forever Young BBL
Addresses: hyperpigmentation, sun spots, unevenly textured skin, rosacea, spider veins
BBL utilizes pulses of light energy to gently heat the skin’s surface. This process induces the body’s natural healing process for improved elastin and collagen production—leaving you with a luminous glow that continues to improve over time!
Hydrafacial
Addresses: dull, dehydrated complexion
Our device uses Vortex Fusion Technology, which works like a vacuum to penetrate inner pores and increase the effectiveness of the treatment.
Starting bid
Chemical Peels
Addresses: can be customized to your specific concerns, call for consultation
Chemical peels speed up the exfoliation process, encouraging skin cell turnover that leaves the skin looking fresh and healthy.
Hydrafacial
Addresses: dull, dehydrated complexion
Our device uses Vortex Fusion Technology, which works like a vacuum to penetrate inner pores and increase the effectiveness of the treatment.
Starting bid
SkinPen Microneedling
Addresses: textured skin, signs of aging, dull complexion, large pores, acne scarring
SkinPen Precision is the leading microneedling device and it works to remodel the skin by creating temporary microscopic channels in your skin. This simple procedure activates your body’s natural skin-healing power to increase collagen and elastin so your skin returns to a healthier and more youthful appearance
Starting bid
Blowout Service at Dry Bar ($55 value)
Pureglow Sunless Tanning $55 Gift Card
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Includes 52 offer cards for a variety of Chick-Fil-A food items, miscellaneous Chick-Fil-A branded items, and a stuffed mini-cow
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Kenny's Wood Fired Grill $50 Gift Card
Liberty Burger $60 Gift Card
Starting bid
Starting bid
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