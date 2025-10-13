The Ability Shop

Haven logo Snapback Cap item
Haven logo Snapback Cap item
Haven logo Snapback Cap
$25

We have a limited number of these fun hats!

Product Description

This performance cap features a stretch sweatband and Pivot fabric with subtle gridded texture for the right look and custom fit.

  • 100% polyester
  • 100% cotton undervisor
  • Stretch sweatband
  • Precurved visor
  • Structured
  • Mid-profile
  • 7-position adjustable snapback closure
  • 9FORTY FIT: Features a collegiate look with an adjustable closure, a contoured crown and precurved visor. Structured for stability with a classic cap shape.
Haven logo t-shirt Size Small item
Haven logo t-shirt Size Small item
Haven logo t-shirt Size Small
$15

Just a heads up — colors depend on what’s in stock! We’ll grab the size you requested in whichever color is available at the time. The color in the photo may not be the exact one you receive.


  • Bella + Canvas Brand tee
  • Tear-away label
  • Side seamed
  • Shoulder taping
  • Solid Colors: 4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton, 32 singles

Care Instructions

Machine wash warm, inside out, with like colors. Only non-cholorine bleach. Tumble dry low. Medium iron. Do not iron decoration. Do not dry clean.

Haven logo t-shirt Size Medium item
Haven logo t-shirt Size Medium item
Haven logo t-shirt Size Medium
$15

Just a heads up — colors depend on what’s in stock! We’ll grab the size you requested in whichever color is available at the time. The color in the photo may not be the exact one you receive.


  • Bella + Canvas Brand tee
  • Tear-away label
  • Side seamed
  • Shoulder taping
  • Solid Colors: 4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton, 32 singles

Care Instructions

Machine wash warm, inside out, with like colors. Only non-cholorine bleach. Tumble dry low. Medium iron. Do not iron decoration. Do not dry clean..

Haven logo t-shirt Size Large item
Haven logo t-shirt Size Large item
Haven logo t-shirt Size Large
$15

Just a heads up — colors depend on what’s in stock! We’ll grab the size you requested in whichever color is available at the time. The color in the photo may not be the exact one you receive.


  • Bella + Canvas Brand tee
  • Tear-away label
  • Side seamed
  • Shoulder taping
  • Solid Colors: 4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton, 32 singles

Care Instructions

Machine wash warm, inside out, with like colors. Only non-cholorine bleach. Tumble dry low. Medium iron. Do not iron decoration. Do not dry clean.

Haven logo t-shirt Size X-Large item
Haven logo t-shirt Size X-Large item
Haven logo t-shirt Size X-Large
$15

Just a heads up — colors depend on what’s in stock! We’ll grab the size you requested in whichever color is available at the time. The color in the photo may not be the exact one you receive.


  • Bella + Canvas Brand tee
  • Tear-away label
  • Side seamed
  • Shoulder taping
  • Solid Colors: 4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton, 32 singles

Care Instructions

Machine wash warm, inside out, with like colors. Only non-cholorine bleach. Tumble dry low. Medium iron. Do not iron decoration. Do not dry clean.

Haven logo t-shirt Size 2 XL item
Haven logo t-shirt Size 2 XL item
Haven logo t-shirt Size 2 XL
$20

Just a heads up — colors depend on what’s in stock! We’ll grab the size you requested in whichever color is available at the time. The color in the photo may not be the exact one you receive.


  • Bella + Canvas Brand tee
  • Tear-away label
  • Side seamed
  • Shoulder taping
  • Solid Colors: 4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton, 32 singles

Care Instructions

Machine wash warm, inside out, with like colors. Only non-cholorine bleach. Tumble dry low. Medium iron. Do not iron decoration. Do not dry clean.

Haven logo t-shirt Size 3 XL item
Haven logo t-shirt Size 3 XL item
Haven logo t-shirt Size 3 XL
$20

Just a heads up — colors depend on what’s in stock! We’ll grab the size you requested in whichever color is available at the time. The color in the photo may not be the exact one you receive.


  • Bella + Canvas Brand tee
  • Tear-away label
  • Side seamed
  • Shoulder taping
  • Solid Colors: 4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton, 32 singles

Care Instructions

Machine wash warm, inside out, with like colors. Only non-cholorine bleach. Tumble dry low. Medium iron. Do not iron decoration. Do not dry clean.

Haven logo t-shirt Size 4 XL item
Haven logo t-shirt Size 4 XL item
Haven logo t-shirt Size 4 XL
$20

Just a heads up — colors depend on what’s in stock! We’ll grab the size you requested in whichever color is available at the time. The color in the photo may not be the exact one you receive.


  • Bella + Canvas Brand tee
  • Tear-away label
  • Side seamed
  • Shoulder taping
  • Solid Colors: 4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton, 32 singles

Care Instructions

Machine wash warm, inside out, with like colors. Only non-cholorine bleach. Tumble dry low. Medium iron. Do not iron decoration. Do not dry clean.

Haven logo t-shirt Size 5 XL item
Haven logo t-shirt Size 5 XL item
Haven logo t-shirt Size 5 XL
$20

Just a heads up — colors depend on what’s in stock! We’ll grab the size you requested in whichever color is available at the time. The color in the photo may not be the exact one you receive.


  • Bella + Canvas Brand tee
  • Tear-away label
  • Side seamed
  • Shoulder taping
  • Solid Colors: 4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton, 32 singles

Care Instructions

Machine wash warm, inside out, with like colors. Only non-cholorine bleach. Tumble dry low. Medium iron. Do not iron decoration. Do not dry clean.

16 oz Tervis Tumbler with purple lid item
16 oz Tervis Tumbler with purple lid item
16 oz Tervis Tumbler with purple lid item
16 oz Tervis Tumbler with purple lid
$20

16 oz Tervis Tumbler – The Haven Edition

Sip in style with this 16 oz Tervis tumbler featuring a purple lid and double-sided design.

  • Front: The Haven logo
  • Back: See the Ability in The Haven’s signature colors — purple, blue, and yellow
  • Durable, BPA-free, and perfect for hot or cold drinks
  • Dishwasher safe and made in the USA
24 oz Tervis Tumbler with purple lid item
24 oz Tervis Tumbler with purple lid item
24 oz Tervis Tumbler with purple lid
$30

24 oz Tervis Tumbler – The Haven Edition

Stay hydrated in style with this 24 oz Tervis tumbler featuring a purple lid and double-sided design.

  • Front: The Haven logo
  • Back: See the Ability in The Haven’s signature colors — purple, blue, and yellow
  • Durable, BPA-free, and perfect for hot or cold drinks
  • Dishwasher safe and made in the USA
Haven logo Hoodie in Royal Frost (Small) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Royal Frost (Small) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Royal Frost (Small)
$30

**Currently Not Available**


Like its namesake—the iconic Perfect Tri Tee—our Perfect Tri Fleece blends three yarns for an unbelievably soft hoodie at an unbeatable value.

  • 7.1-ounce (240 GSM)
  • 54/40/6 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon
  • Self-fabric lined hood with twill back neck tape
  • Dyed-to-match drawcords with metal tips
  • Side seamed
  • 2x1 rib knit cuffs and hem
  • Tear-away label
Haven logo Hoodie in Desert Tan (Small) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Desert Tan (Small) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Desert Tan (Small)
$30

**Currently Not Available**



Like its namesake—the iconic Perfect Tri Tee—our Perfect Tri Fleece blends three yarns for an unbelievably soft hoodie at an unbeatable value.

  • 7.1-ounce (240 GSM)
  • 54/40/6 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon
  • Self-fabric lined hood with twill back neck tape
  • Dyed-to-match drawcords with metal tips
  • Side seamed
  • 2x1 rib knit cuffs and hem
  • Tear-away label
Haven logo Hoodie in Royal Frost (Medium) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Royal Frost (Medium) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Royal Frost (Medium)
$30

**Currently Not Available**


Like its namesake—the iconic Perfect Tri Tee—our Perfect Tri Fleece blends three yarns for an unbelievably soft hoodie at an unbeatable value.

  • 7.1-ounce (240 GSM)
  • 54/40/6 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon
  • Self-fabric lined hood with twill back neck tape
  • Dyed-to-match drawcords with metal tips
  • Side seamed
  • 2x1 rib knit cuffs and hem
  • Tear-away label
Haven logo Hoodie in Desert Tan (Medium) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Desert Tan (Medium) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Desert Tan (Medium)
$30

**Currently Not Available**


Desert Tan will feature a large white Haven Logo


Like its namesake—the iconic Perfect Tri Tee—our Perfect Tri Fleece blends three yarns for an unbelievably soft hoodie at an unbeatable value.

  • 7.1-ounce (240 GSM)
  • 54/40/6 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon
  • Self-fabric lined hood with twill back neck tape
  • Dyed-to-match drawcords with metal tips
  • Side seamed
  • 2x1 rib knit cuffs and hem
  • Tear-away label
Haven logo Hoodie in Royal Frost (Large) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Royal Frost (Large) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Royal Frost (Large)
$30

**Currently Not Available**


Like its namesake—the iconic Perfect Tri Tee—our Perfect Tri Fleece blends three yarns for an unbelievably soft hoodie at an unbeatable value.

  • 7.1-ounce (240 GSM)
  • 54/40/6 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon
  • Self-fabric lined hood with twill back neck tape
  • Dyed-to-match drawcords with metal tips
  • Side seamed
  • 2x1 rib knit cuffs and hem
  • Tear-away label
Haven logo Hoodie in Desert Tan (Large) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Desert Tan (Large) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Desert Tan (Large)
$30

**Currently Not Available**


Like its namesake—the iconic Perfect Tri Tee—our Perfect Tri Fleece blends three yarns for an unbelievably soft hoodie at an unbeatable value.

  • 7.1-ounce (240 GSM)
  • 54/40/6 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon
  • Self-fabric lined hood with twill back neck tape
  • Dyed-to-match drawcords with metal tips
  • Side seamed
  • 2x1 rib knit cuffs and hem
  • Tear-away label
Haven logo Hoodie in Royal Frost (X-Large) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Royal Frost (X-Large) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Royal Frost (X-Large)
$30

**Currently Not Available**


Like its namesake—the iconic Perfect Tri Tee—our Perfect Tri Fleece blends three yarns for an unbelievably soft hoodie at an unbeatable value.

  • 7.1-ounce (240 GSM)
  • 54/40/6 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon
  • Self-fabric lined hood with twill back neck tape
  • Dyed-to-match drawcords with metal tips
  • Side seamed
  • 2x1 rib knit cuffs and hem
  • Tear-away label
Haven logo Hoodie in Desert Tan (X-Large) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Desert Tan (X-Large) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Desert Tan (X-Large)
$30

**Currently Not Available**


Like its namesake—the iconic Perfect Tri Tee—our Perfect Tri Fleece blends three yarns for an unbelievably soft hoodie at an unbeatable value.

  • 7.1-ounce (240 GSM)
  • 54/40/6 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon
  • Self-fabric lined hood with twill back neck tape
  • Dyed-to-match drawcords with metal tips
  • Side seamed
  • 2x1 rib knit cuffs and hem
  • Tear-away label
Haven logo Hoodie in Royal Frost (2X-Large) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Royal Frost (2X-Large) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Royal Frost (2X-Large)
$30

**Currently Not Available**


Like its namesake—the iconic Perfect Tri Tee—our Perfect Tri Fleece blends three yarns for an unbelievably soft hoodie at an unbeatable value.

  • 7.1-ounce (240 GSM)
  • 54/40/6 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon
  • Self-fabric lined hood with twill back neck tape
  • Dyed-to-match drawcords with metal tips
  • Side seamed
  • 2x1 rib knit cuffs and hem
  • Tear-away label
Haven logo Hoodie in Desert Tan (2X-Large) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Desert Tan (2X-Large) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Desert Tan (2X-Large)
$30

**Currently Not Available**


Like its namesake—the iconic Perfect Tri Tee—our Perfect Tri Fleece blends three yarns for an unbelievably soft hoodie at an unbeatable value.

  • 7.1-ounce (240 GSM)
  • 54/40/6 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon
  • Self-fabric lined hood with twill back neck tape
  • Dyed-to-match drawcords with metal tips
  • Side seamed
  • 2x1 rib knit cuffs and hem
  • Tear-away label
Haven logo Hoodie in Royal Frost (3XL) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Royal Frost (3XL) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Royal Frost (3XL)
$35

**Currently Not Available**


Like its namesake—the iconic Perfect Tri Tee—our Perfect Tri Fleece blends three yarns for an unbelievably soft hoodie at an unbeatable value.

  • 7.1-ounce (240 GSM)
  • 54/40/6 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon
  • Self-fabric lined hood with twill back neck tape
  • Dyed-to-match drawcords with metal tips
  • Side seamed
  • 2x1 rib knit cuffs and hem
  • Tear-away label
Haven logo Hoodie in Desert tan (3XL) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Desert tan (3XL) item
Haven logo Hoodie in Desert tan (3XL)
$35

**Currently Not Available**


Like its namesake—the iconic Perfect Tri Tee—our Perfect Tri Fleece blends three yarns for an unbelievably soft hoodie at an unbeatable value.

  • 7.1-ounce (240 GSM)
  • 54/40/6 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon
  • Self-fabric lined hood with twill back neck tape
  • Dyed-to-match drawcords with metal tips
  • Side seamed
  • 2x1 rib knit cuffs and hem
  • Tear-away label
Add a donation for The Haven

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!