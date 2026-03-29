Nurses for Nurses

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Nurses for Nurses

About the memberships

The Healers of Alaska - Featured Company

Single Edition Feature
$999

Publications are released quarterly, with the first edition mailed on July 1st. Featured companies are billed quarterly in advance (July 1st, October 1st, January 1st, and April 1st) and may cancel at any time to stop future billing.

4 Edition Feature
$3,496

Valid until April 20, 2027

Our publications are released quarterly, with the first edition mailed on July 1st. Commit to all four editions and save $500 off the total cost—plus enjoy the convenience of a single annual payment. Cancel anytime to stop future renewals.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!